LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Knock it off!

I’ve got a few words for all you idiots panic-buying up everything in the stores! Stop it! You’re creating the very problem you are worried about!

Has everybody already forgotten about the swine flu epidemic of 2009-2010? 12,000 people died in the U.S. alone, yet no one panicked, nor blamed Obama for it. If a Democrat was president now, no one would be blaming him, but since Trump is our President, the Democrats are politicizing this situation for all they’re worth!

They have already proven that there are no limits to what they will do to try to get rid of Trump. I predict that, unless Trump’s policies get the coronavirus under control quickly, the Democrats will string this out all the way to election day, to try to sabotage him!

The Democrats are so hate-filled for Trump that they would rather see a recession, and see America fail, than try to work with Trump for America! The Democratic party has become nothing but the party of anti-Americanism, anti-Constitutionalism, and anti-patriotism!

The Russians had absolutely no influence on me to vote for Trump, but the Democrats have insured that I will never vote for any Democrat, for any office, anywhere!

Like I said at the beginning of this letter, quit your stooopid panic-buying, and leave some food and toilet paper for us sensible people!

Thanks,

Sandy Milner