LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Democrats are again uninformed

Well, once again, a wacko has committed a terrible shooting, and, once again, predictably, liberals, Democrats, and the uninformed are clamoring for more gun control laws, even though none of the approximately 20,000 gun laws presently on the books would have stopped the recent shootings. Or, actually, any shootings. Criminals and crazies do not obey laws. This seems to be a concept that the uninformed can't comprehend.

The recent shooting in our city of Odessa was a terrible tragedy, and I don't mean to denigrate it or downgrade the seriousness of it in any way, but there is no way it could have been predicted or stopped, short of the shooter being shot dead sooner than he was.

According to reports, the shooter had failed a background check in 2017, and thus was turned down from an attempted gun sale. Depending on the reason he was turned down, he may or may not have been legally allowed to own a firearm. It's possible he was refused because of mistakes on his information, in which case he might still have been able legally to own weapons, as it appears that he had no felonies on his record. The full story has not yet been released, so I don't know for sure. But, the news is saying that he purchased it illegally through a private sale. This is inaccurate. There are no restrictions on sales between individuals, Thus, he may not have been legally allowed to own a firearm, but the sale itself was legal,

If universal background checks becomes law, then you will not be allowed to buy a rifle or shotgun for your son, for example, for his birthday without going to a licensed dealer to have him background checked. You would also not be allowed to have your son or daughter or other family members inherit your firearms, unless they go to a licensed firearms dealer to conduct a background check. If you live in a small town where there is no dealer, you would have to go to another town. And, you can rest assured that a licensed dealer will charge you a fee for doing the check.

And, even if universal background checks become the law, it will STILL not stop criminals from acquiring guns. It will only inconvenience honest people, as most criminals get their guns on the black market, or they steal them.

Walmart has now knuckled under to the anti-gun crowd, and announced that they will stop selling handgun ammunition, which is a move of absolute stupidity, because handguns were not even involved in the El Paso shooting, or the local shooting, and if the El Paso mall had allowed license holders to carry their legal weapons, possibly that shooter could have been stopped sooner.

Be wary, because all of this is part of the Democrat plan to disarm the American people. Our government is no better than any other when it comes to the insatiable desire for total control of the population. As I've said many times before, if our 2nd Amendment rights are ever lost, all of our other freedoms will soon follow.