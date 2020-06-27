LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bodiford will be missed by Odessa

Odessa lost a true leader this week with the passing of Royce Bodiford. A true gentleman, a professional in his undertakings, a doer not a talker, does not adequately describe the man. He was an individual who truly made a difference in Odessa – serving on both the Odessa City Council and Odessa College board of trustees, to name only two of his many civic and community involvements.

It was during his time on the Odessa City Council that I became to appreciate Royce Bodiford – his professionalism, his work ethic, his desire to do what was best for Odessa, his dedication – are but a few of his attributes. He served on the city council for nine years and was selected by the other council members to be the city’s mayor tem for seven of his nine years. That is an accomplishment that nay never be equaled.

One cannot talk about Royce without mentioning his wife of many years, Helen. Helen is also a doer, working side-by-side with Royce sought to improve the community. They attended many functions together and worked on many projects together. The service and work of the Bodifords will serve us well for many years.