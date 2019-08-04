  • August 4, 2019

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Letter writer not a Kool-Aid drinker - Odessa American: Letters To Editor

e-Edition Subscribe

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Letter writer not a Kool-Aid drinker

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, August 4, 2019 5:45 am

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Letter writer not a Kool-Aid drinker Larry Dominguez Via email Odessa American

In response to Mr. George Pitt’s July 28 letter: Mr.Pitt, I don’t drink Kool-Aid. Not Democratic socialism or Republican white nationalism! You’re right, I didn’t like the racist cartoon of Elizabeth Warren.

Mrs. Warren might have lied about her being a Native American, but Trump can’t even get where his father is from correct. He’s said his father was born in Germany, but records show he was born in America. Not to mention the countless number of lies Trump has tried to force feed the American public. Mr. Pitts, you are part Asian, where do you think the word Caucasian comes from? It has Asian in the word! So that argument is nonsense.

I hope the White Nationalist Kool-Aid you’re drinking goes good with a slice of humble pie. On another topic, the Odessa American should be called the Carol L. Wilkerson newspaper. Since she’s the only one who can get her opinions printed every weekend. Mrs. Wilkerson, do women of color in power scare you? They must because you just repeat what a racist scared President tweets.

Don’t even try the whole, “terrorists” are crossing the border and killing our people bs! Everytime I hear about a mass shooting it’s a white guy who did it or someone from America. You’re happy with a dictator that lies, is friends with a man who has sex with minors, admits to grabbing women in their genitals, has been accused by 19 women of sexual assault, is actually friends with real terrorist countries, a draft dodger, and can’t tell the truth if his life depended on it!? Odessa/Midland are a very big Hispanic community in case you haven’t noticed. It’s funny how when you become the minority, you start to see things differently.

You begin to see what the rest of us, Mexican and black, have been dealing with all our lives. The unjust, quiet racism, the shut up and just accept it attitude. By older law abiding people and the leaders to stand up and do something, do you mean the old school racist, put a “colored” person in a tree for justice and shares your White Nationalist viewpoints?

And you have the nerve to say, “we have to obey the Bible!?” I don’t recall God saying love thy neighbor, unless he’s not white. To treat others as you would like to be treated, unless he has a slight tan. I don’t know what Bible you’re reading from. I tell you what, why don’t we all go back to the original country our ancestors are from. I’ll stay here since Texas was originally part of Mexico, you can go back to wherever your ancestors are from, and America will be filled with  true original immigrants. Sound good to you!?

Posted in on Sunday, August 4, 2019 5:45 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy
76°
Humidity: 70%
Winds: NNE at 10mph
Feels Like: 76°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 97°/Low 71°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 98°/Low 75°
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 99°/Low 76°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]