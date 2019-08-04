LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Letter writer not a Kool-Aid drinker

In response to Mr. George Pitt’s July 28 letter: Mr.Pitt, I don’t drink Kool-Aid. Not Democratic socialism or Republican white nationalism! You’re right, I didn’t like the racist cartoon of Elizabeth Warren.

Mrs. Warren might have lied about her being a Native American, but Trump can’t even get where his father is from correct. He’s said his father was born in Germany, but records show he was born in America. Not to mention the countless number of lies Trump has tried to force feed the American public. Mr. Pitts, you are part Asian, where do you think the word Caucasian comes from? It has Asian in the word! So that argument is nonsense.

I hope the White Nationalist Kool-Aid you’re drinking goes good with a slice of humble pie. On another topic, the Odessa American should be called the Carol L. Wilkerson newspaper. Since she’s the only one who can get her opinions printed every weekend. Mrs. Wilkerson, do women of color in power scare you? They must because you just repeat what a racist scared President tweets.

Don’t even try the whole, “terrorists” are crossing the border and killing our people bs! Everytime I hear about a mass shooting it’s a white guy who did it or someone from America. You’re happy with a dictator that lies, is friends with a man who has sex with minors, admits to grabbing women in their genitals, has been accused by 19 women of sexual assault, is actually friends with real terrorist countries, a draft dodger, and can’t tell the truth if his life depended on it!? Odessa/Midland are a very big Hispanic community in case you haven’t noticed. It’s funny how when you become the minority, you start to see things differently.

You begin to see what the rest of us, Mexican and black, have been dealing with all our lives. The unjust, quiet racism, the shut up and just accept it attitude. By older law abiding people and the leaders to stand up and do something, do you mean the old school racist, put a “colored” person in a tree for justice and shares your White Nationalist viewpoints?

And you have the nerve to say, “we have to obey the Bible!?” I don’t recall God saying love thy neighbor, unless he’s not white. To treat others as you would like to be treated, unless he has a slight tan. I don’t know what Bible you’re reading from. I tell you what, why don’t we all go back to the original country our ancestors are from. I’ll stay here since Texas was originally part of Mexico, you can go back to wherever your ancestors are from, and America will be filled with true original immigrants. Sound good to you!?