LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Downtown is just a dream

The tax payers of Ector County seem to be backed into a corner. If we had been given the choice of using a downtown site for building a new courthouse without ever mentioning a downtown convention center, we probably would be building a new courthouse right now.

Why in the world would the tax paying citizens of Odessa need or want a downtown convention center? We all knew that ALL of the former businesses where we used to shop like Dunlap’s and Penney’s had left downtown and headed to greener pastures in northeastern Odessa. The malls were built there as well as popular eating places like Red Lobster and Chili’s. The movie theatres except for our once pride and joy the Ector had gone to northeastern Odessa as well. And, don’t forget how we headed to northeastern Odessa to find a good motel room. We even began to go to the post office in northeastern Odessa and not all the way to downtown Odessa. Even the post office at Terminal was better and easier to get to.

Now, we are faced with where can we build a new courthouse. It seems like there would have been plenty of room where the convention center is being located. There does not seem to be any other suitable place to build unless we build up 10 stories on top of the ground where the old courthouse is sitting. Now, there are the rumors that there is land south of Odessa. I am sure that all of the lawyers are ready to give up their downtown locations to move to south Odessa.

Thank goodness I no longer have jury duty at the courthouse.