LETTER TO THE EDITOR: In defense of Jeff Davis

There was an interesting CBS7 news broadcast recently about Jefferson Davis Statues being removed, illegally I should mention, where Jeff Davis County and Fort Davis, Texas were thrown into the mix. With this in mind I’d like to give a brief history of Jefferson Davis. He was named after Thomas Jefferson, was a Mississippi farmer, an officer trained at West Point, a congressman, a senator, and the U.S. Secretary of War. He served as a colonel during the Mexican American War and was a wounded national hero due to it. For all intents and purposes these were the reasons Fort Davis and Jeff Davis County were named for him. For those who want to disparage his memory he’s often branded the president of the Confederacy.

Now Getting back to the TV broadcast. CBS7 had a former Fort Davis official and supposed historian on who made the odd remark that Jeff Davis statues should be removed then defended Fort Davis by giving the impression it wasn’t named for the president of the Confederacy but named for the U.S. Secretary of War, strange being they are both the same person. In George Orwell’s “1984” he labeled this sort of action as “Doublespeak”. Doublespeak does seem to be the disturbing choice of many in the 21st Century.

It’s known that during the American Civil War many were forced to choose between family, home and country. This occurred in Texas as well as in the North and the South. Jeff Davis was not the least among these tormented souls. To arbitrarily destroy the memory of him or any other historical figure due to the ignorant wishes of those who would abolish the U.S. as we know it is an act of anarchy. Anarchy does seem to be the new toxic play toy of U.S. millennials imparted by their radical gurus. As another historically disputed man said at the time of his death, “Father forgive them for they know not what they do”.