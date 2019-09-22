LETTER TO THE EDITOR: First Responders

We look around and see the faces and hear the sounds which fill our day.

Never do we know how we will meet or how we joined hands to pray.

We are separate and yet united as we go about our busy day of work, play or rest.

As a community we come together to heal from the heartache of pain and duress.

How could this be - my loved one is gone and was here moments ago?

How could this be - my loved one was hurt by someone they didn’t know?

My little girl, my brother, my mother, my sister, my friend and my father.

All have names, have homes, families and real stories that matter.

Who helped us reach safety from uncertainty of chaos and disorder?

Lord God, thank you for your hope in the mission of the First Responder.

First Responders unselfishly ran into the line of fire of death and despair.

First Responders are men, women and citizens who respond in times of truth or dare.

God is a God of love, God is a God of mercy and God is a God of life.

He knows what we need, and he will never leave us to our sinful demise.

He gave us one another to respond with faith and to respond in confidence.

Thank you to the first responders who gave in totality and abundance.

Let us learn that we too may be called to respond at any given moment.

Perhaps it will be because you are the nearest or maybe you were chosen.

First Responders, thank you for teaching us of your vocation and mission.

We pray to the Lord to protect you and keep you - this is our petition.

Where do we go from here, and how does this incident define how we will respond?

Together, as a family and a community we join our First Responders in being resilient and Permian Basin strong.