LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We are in turbulent toilet paper times

Now years ago, maybe 15 or so, I was teaching ninth grade science at Bowie Junior High School. Teaching was my last career, uh, adventure, before retiring. I had worked most of my adult life in West Texas oilfields, that including nearly twenty years with Shell Oil Company. Then I spent the better part of seven years at U.T.P.B because it took them that long to run me off, but that story is for another letter I probably will never write.

So, onto teaching in the public system where I finally realized that I couldn’t afford to work any more because my pay went down with every job change.

None of that career stuff was part of my saga presented to Sunday’s congregation and know that I’m not a pastor, nor am I a preacher of any sorts. I was following protocol to announce ahead of time an upcoming Baptist business meeting and also to confess a major sin of my teaching days that relates to present turbulent toilet times.

During my years with ECISD I experienced appointment to more than one committee. One Spring ECISD was in process of instituting a Bible class for high school students to commence the following school year. With no surprise the ACLU was paying attention, and one of our esteemed school board members told them to “kiss his butt!”,,, his words, not mine! ECISD’s even more esteemed superintendent then appointed me to a committee to help write the curriculum for that Bible class.

Meanwhile, back at my home base at Bowie Junior High I had prepared a couple of lab assignments for students to practice using a standard microscope. My budget was very limited so the specimens my students viewed through the scope included the fibers of different kinds of paper and fabrics. Of the paper used was notebook paper, paper towels, and toilet paper, all those of course harvested from within the confines of our school.

With toilet paper fresh on my mind I couldn’t help but inspect the quality of such in various restrooms about town as well as that on store shelves. Restrooms in ECISD’s administration building also became subject of scientific scrutiny and I borrowed a roll from one of the stalls there. Viewing the soft quilted material through a microscope magnified an already noticeable difference in quality when compared to the thin pulp furnished on my campus.

Due to time constraints I eventually resigned my place on the “Bible” committee, but did attend some meetings before doing so. Other visits to “downtown” also allowed me access to facilities. After the meetings adjourned I would visit the lobby restroom and make my exit with one or two rolls of high quality toilet paper tucked away deep within the recesses of my backpack, just under the Bible notes.

Back at Bowie I’m sure users of the men’s faculty restroom just down the hall from my lab did enjoy 2-ply softness, all the time never knowing the covertness of my toilet paper scrapes.

God help us all...