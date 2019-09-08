LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Morality has declined

I have heard evil has been unleashed in the world. When we look around at all that is going on, that sounds like a true statement, does it not? Well, I have a problem with the word “unleashed”. Makes it sound like one day it was not here and then it was. In the opinion of one, evil has been with us since Adam ate the apple.

The problem lies in the fact, the scales of justice have been tipped to the point it has become a slippery slope. When morality declines as it has, it leaves a void; space; pocket, filling that void with evil.

Reminds me of dust sifting and creeping underneath and in between window seals. Somebody said, “sand and dust can go where water can’t”.

Evil, like dust, can easily go undetected while it builds up until one day you can see it. That is evil in the world today. It can be upon you before you can see it. On 8/31 evil paid Odessa an unwanted visit.

As the world continues to witness moral decay, the more prevalent evil will become.

Evil, like dust, creeped into world governments all over the world and infiltrated many churches. Governments turning their backs on God’s instructions and many churches corrupting God’s Word by manipulation.

Wake up world! We can’t re-write end time prophecies but we can reserve tickets for the first train out of here. Word of caution – do not procrastinate.