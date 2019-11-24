  • November 24, 2019

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Dems need to get over it - Odessa American: Letters To Editor

e-Edition Subscribe

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Dems need to get over it

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, November 24, 2019 6:45 am

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Dems need to get over it Sandy Milner Odessa Odessa American

It should be obvious to anyone with any intelligence, that the Democrats’ attempt to impeach President Trump is nothing more than a continuation of their efforts to negate a legitimate election, which Trump won. They failed with the Russian collusion narrative so they are trying something else.

After reading the transcript of the infamous phone call, it is plain that President Trump did not put pressure on the Ukrainian president to investigate Biden’s corruption by refusing any monies promised to the Ukraine. The transcript makes it plain that Trump is concerned with possible corruption in the former Ukrainian administration, and is asking President Zelensky to investigate. Trump makes no statement about not giving them aid, which had already been authorized, if they did not investigate. Thus, there is no “quid pro quo”. That phrase means, “you give me something, and I will give you something in return”. Conversely, it also means, “if you do not give me something, then I will not give you anything”. The phone call does not meet either of those conditions.

There also could not have been any pressure on Zelensky, as far as holding up the aid, because Zelensky did not even know that the funds had been temporarily placed on hold. So, again, where was the “quid pro quo”?

The Democrats have been trying, since about twenty minutes after Trump’s inauguration, to remove him. The alleged whistleblower’s attorney, Mark Zaid, stated as much when he said that the coup was beginning. And, that is what this whole impeachment clown circus is. It is not a “parliamentary procedure”. It is an attempted coup, trying to remove a duly elected President from his office, simply because the Democrats are offended that their candidate didn’t win!

And, speaking of clowns, Adam Schiff is the biggest one of all. It’s a joke that he is the head of the House Intelligence Committee, when he is as dumb as sack of hair! Eric Swalwell is also a member of the Committee, and he has the IQ of a donut! One would think that an intelligence committee would be composed of people who have some! The bottom line of everything that has happened since Trump was elected is that Hillary Clinton lost, and the Democrats cannot accept it. We Republicans did not like it at all when Obama was elected, and then re-elected, but we did not try to impeach him, or riot in the streets, or physically attack liberals. We lived with it for eight years, and worked to elect a Republican president. Remember when Hillary said, during one of the debates, that “anyone who would not accept the results of an election was a threat to our democracy”? And, now, the Democrats are refusing to do exactly that!

What a load of total BS this whole situation is!

Posted in on Sunday, November 24, 2019 6:45 am. | Tags:

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
38°
Humidity: 70%
Winds: SW at 1mph
Feels Like: 38°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 73°/Low 45°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

monday

weather
High 76°/Low 57°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 69°/Low 37°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]