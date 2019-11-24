LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Dems need to get over it

It should be obvious to anyone with any intelligence, that the Democrats’ attempt to impeach President Trump is nothing more than a continuation of their efforts to negate a legitimate election, which Trump won. They failed with the Russian collusion narrative so they are trying something else.

After reading the transcript of the infamous phone call, it is plain that President Trump did not put pressure on the Ukrainian president to investigate Biden’s corruption by refusing any monies promised to the Ukraine. The transcript makes it plain that Trump is concerned with possible corruption in the former Ukrainian administration, and is asking President Zelensky to investigate. Trump makes no statement about not giving them aid, which had already been authorized, if they did not investigate. Thus, there is no “quid pro quo”. That phrase means, “you give me something, and I will give you something in return”. Conversely, it also means, “if you do not give me something, then I will not give you anything”. The phone call does not meet either of those conditions.

There also could not have been any pressure on Zelensky, as far as holding up the aid, because Zelensky did not even know that the funds had been temporarily placed on hold. So, again, where was the “quid pro quo”?

The Democrats have been trying, since about twenty minutes after Trump’s inauguration, to remove him. The alleged whistleblower’s attorney, Mark Zaid, stated as much when he said that the coup was beginning. And, that is what this whole impeachment clown circus is. It is not a “parliamentary procedure”. It is an attempted coup, trying to remove a duly elected President from his office, simply because the Democrats are offended that their candidate didn’t win!

And, speaking of clowns, Adam Schiff is the biggest one of all. It’s a joke that he is the head of the House Intelligence Committee, when he is as dumb as sack of hair! Eric Swalwell is also a member of the Committee, and he has the IQ of a donut! One would think that an intelligence committee would be composed of people who have some! The bottom line of everything that has happened since Trump was elected is that Hillary Clinton lost, and the Democrats cannot accept it. We Republicans did not like it at all when Obama was elected, and then re-elected, but we did not try to impeach him, or riot in the streets, or physically attack liberals. We lived with it for eight years, and worked to elect a Republican president. Remember when Hillary said, during one of the debates, that “anyone who would not accept the results of an election was a threat to our democracy”? And, now, the Democrats are refusing to do exactly that!

What a load of total BS this whole situation is!