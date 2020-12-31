  • December 31, 2020

SULLUM: Trump blames everyone but himself for his defeat - Odessa American: Opinion Columnist

e-Edition Subscribe

SULLUM: Trump blames everyone but himself for his defeat

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, December 31, 2020 4:30 am

SULLUM: Trump blames everyone but himself for his defeat Jacob Sullum Odessa American

Donald Trump's presidency provided a rich trove of examples for my annual review of the year's highlights in blame-shifting. The 2020 edition focuses on the question Trump has been trying to answer for nearly two months: Why did he lose the presidential election?

By Trump's account, it was not because voters preferred Joe Biden. Rather, Trump was denied a second term by a long list of malefactors who delivered a phony victory to Biden or ratified that outcome. These criminal conspirators and after-the-fact accessories included:

Dominion Voting Systems

The company allegedly produced fraud-facilitating election software that switched hundreds of thousands (or possibly "millions") of Trump votes to Biden votes. But according to a statement endorsed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, "There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised."

Venezuela, Cuba and China

Sidney Powell, a lawyer who was part of the "elite strike force team" seeking to reverse Biden's victory, traces the purportedly rigged voting machines to deceased Venezuelan strongman Hugo Chavez. The anti-Trump plot, she says, reflects "the massive influence of communist money through Venezuela, Cuba and likely China in the interference with our elections."

George Soros and the Clinton Foundation

The chairman of Smartmatic, another company that figures in Trump's conspiracy theory even though its role in the 2020 election was limited to Los Angeles County, is "a close associate and business partner of George Soros, the biggest donor to the Democrat party," Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani darkly noted. "There are ties of the Dominion leadership to the Clinton Foundation and to other known politicians in this country," Powell said.

State Election Officials

According to Trump, Democratic election officials across the country resorted to manufacturing phony paper ballots after their initial, machine-based scheme fell short. Republican election officials, such as Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, either actively facilitated the fraud or willfully ignored it.

The "Fake News" Media

As the president sees it, all the journalists who reported that Biden won the election or questioned Trump's allegations of systematic fraud -- including employees of Trump-friendly outlets such as Fox News and the New York Post -- were part of the cover-up.

Republican Politicians

Trump thinks Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and all the other Republican lawmakers who have conceded Biden's victory were too scared to "fight." He has even less regard for state leaders from his party, such as Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who have had the nerve to defend the integrity of their elections.

Attorney General William Barr

Barr drew Trump's ire by saying the Justice Department had not seen fraud massive enough to swing the election or "anything to substantiate" claims about rigged voting machines. "The 'Justice' Department and the FBI have done nothing about the 2020 Presidential Election Voter Fraud, the biggest SCAM in our nation's history," Trump complained last week.

Judges

Nearly all of the 60 or so postelection lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign, whether they alleged actual voting fraud or were limited to challenging election procedures, have been rejected by state or federal judges, including Trump appointees. The pro-Trump lawsuits filed by Powell after she was ejected from the campaign's legal team have not fared any better.

The Supreme Court

After the Court unanimously declined to hear two lawsuits challenging the election results in swing states, Trump said the justices -- including the three he picked -- "chickened out," revealing themselves as "totally incompetent and weak." Trump, who says he actually won by "a magnificent landslide," still claims he has "absolute PROOF" of "massive Election Fraud" that for some reason he has failed to produce in court.

The only person Trump has not blamed for his defeat is the one who apparently alienated enough voters to secure Biden's victory. The personal traits Trump has vividly displayed since the election -- vanity, dishonesty, irresponsibility and recklessness -- go a long way toward explaining why that happened.

Posted in on Thursday, December 31, 2020 4:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
34°
Humidity: 64%
Winds: NE at 8mph
Feels Like: 27°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 35°/Low 23°
Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 47°/Low 25°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

saturday

weather
High 52°/Low 32°
Sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.

sunday

weather
High 59°/Low 36°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]