  • October 1, 2020

SULLUM: SCOTUS could use more skeptics like Amy Coney Barrett - Odessa American: Opinion Columnist

e-Edition Subscribe

SULLUM: SCOTUS could use more skeptics like Amy Coney Barrett

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, October 1, 2020 4:30 am

SULLUM: SCOTUS could use more skeptics like Amy Coney Barrett Jacob Sullum Odessa American

Democrats worry that Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, an originalist and textualist who clerked for Justice Antonin Scalia in the late 1990s, will emulate him if she is confirmed by the Senate. We could do a lot worse.

Although progressives often portrayed Scalia as an authoritarian ogre, he was a more faithful defender of First, Fourth and Sixth Amendment rights than some of his purportedly “liberal” colleagues on the Court. Barrett’s track record during three years on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit suggests she also would frequently prove to be a friend of civil liberties.

In a 2018 opinion, Barrett concluded that an anonymous tip did not provide reasonable suspicion for police to stop a car in which they found a man with a felony record who illegally possessed a gun. “The anonymous tip did not justify an immediate stop because the caller’s report was not sufficiently reliable,” she wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel, noting that the report of gun possession by itself did not indicate criminal conduct.

In another Fourth Amendment case, decided in 2019, Barrett concluded that federal drug agents violated the Constitution when they searched a suspected heroin dealer’s apartment based on the consent of a woman who answered the door but did not live there. Because the search was invalid, she said, the evidence it discovered should have been suppressed.

In a 2018 opinion for a unanimous 7th circuit panel, by contrast, Barrett said it did not matter whether the warrant authorizing tracking software that identified users of a child pornography website was valid. The evidence could be used anyway, she said, based on “the good-faith exception to the exclusionary rule.”

Another Barrett opinion that may give pause to civil libertarians is her 2019 dissent from a decision in which the majority held that state and federal courts had erred by rejecting a defendant’s claim that prosecutors improperly withheld exculpatory evidence when they tried him for attempted murder. While Barrett agreed that prosecutors should have revealed that the victim, whose testimony was crucial in obtaining a conviction, had undergone hypnosis prior to the trial, she thought the issue was not clear enough to override the determination of an Indiana appeals court.

Although that dissent might be cited as a reason to question Barrett’s commitment to due process, her 2019 opinion in a case involving a Purdue University student who was suspended for a year based on uncorroborated sexual assault allegations points in another direction. She said the university’s “fundamentally unfair” adjudication of those charges “fell short of what even a high school must provide to a student facing a days-long suspension.”

When it comes to federal sentencing, an area where Scalia’s Sixth Amendment views had a major impact, Barrett has repeatedly (although not always) sided with criminal defendants who argued that their punishment was more severe than the law allowed. And although her record on qualified immunity, a court-invented doctrine that shields police officers from federal civil rights claims when their alleged misconduct did not violate “clearly established” law, is also mixed, she wrote a reassuring 2019 opinion that demolished the argument of a detective who maintained that he could not be sued for lying in a probable cause statement that was used to charge a man with murder.

Barrett’s critique of categorical bans on gun ownership by people with felony records, which she argues are inconsistent with the Second Amendment, will alarm gun control supporters. But her scholarly 2019 dissent in a case involving a man convicted of mail fraud shows how her originalist approach casts doubt on policies that permanently deprive people of the fundamental right to armed self-defense even when they have never demonstrated violent tendencies.

Barrett, in short, is not the sort of conservative who automatically defers to the government’s position when its actions impinge on constitutional rights. The Supreme Court could use more skeptics like her.

Posted in on Thursday, October 1, 2020 4:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
55°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: S at 1mph
Feels Like: 55°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 85°/Low 51°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 50s.

friday

weather
High 84°/Low 59°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

saturday

weather
High 90°/Low 56°
Sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]