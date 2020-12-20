  • December 20, 2020

HART: The spy who shagged-well

HART: The spy who shagged-well

Posted: Sunday, December 20, 2020 1:30 am

Ron Hart

Democrats have this great ability to accuse Republicans of the very things they do themselves. The false narrative they created from 2016 until 2019 was that Donald Trump, who has enjoyed all the blessings of this great country, decided at age 73 to become a Russian spy. One of his main accusers on any TV show that would have him was Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA). As all too often happens, it turned out our favorite finger pointer Swalwell had been consorting with a Chinese spy.

Once a rising star in the Democrat Party, he and disgraced former NY Attorney General and former Governor Eliot Spitzer were the party’s future. I even suggested they run for president in 2016 and went so far as to offer Democrats a clear campaign slogan: Spitzer - Swalwell’s.

Swalwell has indicated that his romantic relationship with Miss Fang Fang was meaningless. I have seen pictures of the honeypot Fang Fang; she is hot. The term “meaningless sex” is tossed around a lot these days, with Millennials just hooking up and not marrying or having kids. Dr. Ruth advises against sex without love and calls it an “empty” experience. But as far as meaningless and empty experiences go, sex has to be the best.

The Chinese spies were smart by setting up Swalwell to meet Miss Fang Fang in the normal manner in which white males meet gorgeous Asian women; by exchanging car insurance information after their car wreck.

What troubled most people — and why he was targeted — is that Swalwell is on the House Intelligence Committee. To the degree there is any intelligence in the House, he is involved. There has even been pressure by Speaker of the House Nanny Pelosi and California Senator Dianne Feinstein (who was also infiltrated by a Chinese spy, her limo driver of twenty years, completing her limousine-liberal merit badge), to remove Swalwell from the Intel Committee. Up until now, he apparently got all the U.S. intelligence briefings. Then at night in her bedroom, Fang Fang would debrief him and then ask questions about U.S. secrets.

The Dems are so in bed with China, Hunter Biden’s Secret service code name is Dim Son.

Pelosi and the Democrats will go down in history as the most partisan hacks of all time. How can you not kick a guy off the Intelligence Committee who was sleeping with a Chinese spy? This whole tawdry Swalwell affair sounds like a John Grisham novel. I am sure Swalwell will write a book about it to cash in. I’d suggest that Ron Jeremy do the reading for the audio book.

I am personally not as troubled as most by this risk of “government secrets being stolen.” Why? Since attending college in D.C. and working briefly at a government agency, I have seen our government at work. There is not much intelligence in Washington. And if we actually do have secrets, I really think our “leaders” want us to believe they know more than they do. Listen to them talk: Do you really think they have any “intel” they are not telling us about?

Plus, with the way Democrats encourage Antifa, BLM and the like to loot and burn America, ISIS has withdrawn its terrorist sleeper cells from America. They have come to the realization that they can no longer compete at that level.

Our House Intelligence Committee is chaired by fellow loudmouth press hound Rep. Adam “Shifty” Schiff. And these guys hold our secrets? Swalwell and Schiff leak more than the Titanic. You do not have to waterboard them to get information; just show up with a camera and they will tell you everything. They are both attracted to TV camera lights like moths to a flame. Bug-eyed Schiff glares at a camera like a game warden just shined a flashlight in his face.

Why does China have to steal our secrets? Just wait for Schiff or Swalwell to appear on MSNBC with anything they can dream up to attack Trump; they will broadcast our secrets. If not, Trump would have Tweeted the secrets later that day anyway.

And why are weasels like Schiff and Swalwell on our Intelligence Committee in the first place? Back in the day, we had men’s men handling our intel. Congressmen who were war veterans and played football were in charge. If you wonder why we have the intel mess we have today, this is what happens when your intelligence leaders only went to band camp.

Posted in on Sunday, December 20, 2020 1:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

