HART: The illusion of intelligence of the imperious “woke” left

The three-month trial membership in “wokeness” is up, and America does not want to subscribe.

With the monomaniacal desire to get rid of Trump, the leftist millennial “woke” crowd has overplayed their manufactured grievances. Some have become so “woke,” they can’t sleep.

It turns out, most Americans do not like these whinny incoherent layabouts, who are bent on making us bow to their whimsy. The media recently realized this, and they no longer show the ongoing riots, destruction and lawlessness of anarchists across the country in cities like Minneapolis, Seattle, and Portland. When visuals do not help their cause, the media hides them.

Those who built this country, find the gripes of this crowd to be petty. This millennial generation has it so good that to make their own failings palatable, they manufacture victimhood. The Greatest Generation stormed the beaches at Normandy, staring down certain death to liberate Europe. These snowflakes are triggered and cry when they glance a statue.

There should be a Millennial Survivor or Fear Factor show. Where contenders are forced to go a weekend without being offended by a statue or syrup bottle.

If you believe you are right, do not tear down instructive historic relics of the past. It is the reason the Jewish community doesn’t demand Auschwitz demolished. Contextualized properly, it serves humanity better by standing as a reminder.

Griping is easy to do from the comfort of your parent’s basement while watching Netflix and 2,500 other channels on TV. These kids have it easy. My generation had three channels on our TV, and had to wade through 12-feet of shag carpet to change the channel. Then in my case, I had to rake the shag carpet to cover my tracks back to the couch.

It is the same with sex. Today it is ubiquitous. We had to work for it with wooing, flowers, kindness and trial and error. The Beatles sang to my generation, All You Need is Love; this generation can get “loved” in an hour by swiping right on Tinder. We would go to a movie and then decide if we want to have sex. Now people have sex and then decide if they want to go to a movie. I get it; going to a movie is a bigger commitment of time.

“Woke” is a form of virtue signaling. Democrats thrive on empty gestures that improve no one’s life, but makes themselves feel superior. By agreeing to inane things, corporations and individuals buy political cover from the woke mob. Much like the folks in North Korea who put up a picture of Kim Jung Un. It buys safety, for now.

BLM and the white anarchists supporting it are nothing more than communist fronts. Even BLM’s clinched fist emblem is exactly the same as the communist one. Now that BLM is awash in money from donations, maybe the communist party can sue them for copyright infringement?

This very callous “woke” crowd is defined by trying to cancel anything they disagree with. They do not want debate, or opposing opinions, they just want it gone. Mexican food products manufacturer Goya Foods recently became a target of the Cancel Culture mobsters, led by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Yet, when the owner stood up for Trump, his sales skyrocketed. He should name AOC employee of the month. The news of this even found its way to Biden who likely responded with: if you support Goya Foods, you ain’t Hispanic.

The Cancel Culture can hit anywhere, any time. In a recent riot near the Minneapolis Zoo, a particularly militant millennial crowd perp walked a polar bear to a microphone, where he was forced to apologize for being white.

All this woke leftist malarkey has forced Biden, a man struggling with his mental acuity, to act like he cares about it. Biden awkwardly tries to understand the vagaries of the jarring movement left of his party, and jumps on board with anything his advisors tell him to. It will get worse if he picks true progressive, and accomplished wacko Elizabeth Warren as his VP. She wants it so bad and like others, is shamelessly pandering for the spot. Sen. Warren even changed her Indian name to Running Mate.

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden co-opted this leftist progressive environmental millennial crowd. This is ironic since their age combined is a millennium. Biden now leads the nuts, advocating The Green New Deal; wherein we would have no aircraft, no automobiles, no boats. We should elect Biden president of Gilligan’s Island, and tell him he won.