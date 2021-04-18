HART: So much you do not hear on “racial injustice”

The justifiable anger that rippled through the country over the killing of George Floyd spawned unjustifiable looting and rioting. Floyd’s trial and another northern accidental police shooting (in Minnesota) have CNN hyperventilating “racial injustice.”

Liberal mayors have stood aside and let looters rampage and attack their police with impunity. Restoring order to protect people and property is the first job of a mayor. While the mayor of Atlanta feigned concern about looting, she essentially winked a statement to the looters: She wears a size 7 1/2 Nike.

With the help of Stacey Abrams, Georgia will manage to call not allowing looters to exchange stolen shoes for the right size “racist.” Out of habit, California Gov. Gavin Newsom will blame looting on global warming. The left only has three go-to culprits: racism, global warming and corporate greed.

Sadly, all this violence is based on myths perpetuated by the left and the media. Stanford researcher on the matter Heather MacDonald updated her book and penned “The Myth of Systemic Police Racism,” another fantastic op-ed piece with facts about the declining murder rate of blacks at the hands of police, in The Wall Street Journal. Read the full piece at tinyurl.com/yayvk62q.

Police shot nine unarmed blacks and 19 unarmed whites in 2019. That rate is down from Obama-era numbers of 38 and 32, respectively. There were 7,407 African-American murder victims in 2018, and more than ninety percent were killed by other blacks. This is the real problem no one wants to address.

The facts are clear and indisputable. Nine unarmed blacks were shot by police in a country of 330 million. Our nation is being destroyed based on a lie. Blacks are 53% of known homicide offenders and commit 60% of robberies, even though black males are only 6.5% of the U.S. population. Why then would black people not want strong policing in their neighborhoods since they are the most at risk?

In reality, when there is outrage over an unjust police action, blacks do not effect meaningful change by stealing 72-inch Sony TVs. All that does is reinforce stereotypes and harm their community. The “Ferguson Effect” becomes a reality. Yes, there was looting in 1968, but you had to give the looters “A” for effort. Back then a color TV weighed 500 pounds.

When police step aside, criminals step up, especially when motivated by the myth that blacks are being killed unjustifiably by police in record numbers. Atlanta is a prime example; people refuse to come to Buckhead as they once did. This path toward chaos is rooted in BLM lies and self-aggrandizement. According to reports, their self-described “Marxist leader,” Patrisse Khan-Cullors, recently purchased a $1.4 million home on a secluded road a short drive from Malibu. What we learn with socialism/communism is that it only works well for those in charge of it.

You cannot simultaneously fight violence while doing violence.

Looting is costly. On the bright side, after the recent mistaken shooting looters in Minnesota got their liquor cabinets filled.

We must hold accountable the few police who abuse their power. Yet there is zero evidence of systemic racial bias in policing. In fact, given current fears, they are not as aggressive as they should be to protect minority neighborhoods most hurt by crime. Charles Barkley needs to be in charge of race relations. He gets it.

Liberal elites keep the myth alive and wax pious about “police brutality.” For their part, Taylor Swift and Yoko Ono have announced plans to record a new song about racial harmony. And if civility is not restored, they have threatened to release it.

In predictable and irrational overreaction mode, the left wants to defund the police because of isolated incidents. Close to 100,000 deaths per year are caused by medical errors. So we should defund hospitals, too?

The left’s contempt for police is so bad they are demanding that the cop be kicked out of the Village People.

For those who are wondering where COVID went, apparently throwing bricks at store windows is the cure we were seeking. I will admit, I was caught off guard. It became looting season and I still had my COVID-season decorations up. I did protect my business with my AR-15, and I also hid my jokes in my house in case looters came to steal my material.

In these complex times I wonder, when I go to a store these days, do I need to bring a mask or a brick?