  • August 16, 2020

HART: Scattered Observations: How things have changed so quickly in our PC world - Odessa American: Opinion Columnist

e-Edition Subscribe

HART: Scattered Observations: How things have changed so quickly in our PC world

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, August 16, 2020 1:30 am

HART: Scattered Observations: How things have changed so quickly in our PC world Ron Hart Odessa American

I’m old enough to remember when my pancake syrup was not racist, washing your hands ten times a day was OCD, water was free, porn cost money, and Ellen DeGeneres was nice. Apparently after Ellen was kind to George Bush, we find out that she runs a “toxic” workforce. But we do know that in millennial-speak, a “toxic work environment” is any time an employer asks them to do their jobs.

There was a time when the Dems owned the black vote. Obama got 93% of it. Joe Biden told a black radio personality that “If you don’t vote for me, you ain’t black.” He also said blacks are all the same but Hispanics are diverse. So, I guess he could just pick any black running mate because they all think the same anyway.

Biden bristled at a black journalist who inquired about his mental acuity, asking him if he was a “cocaine junkie.” He told tales of beating up “Corn Pop,” a black gang member and “bad dude” who came at Biden with a “straight razor.” It’s telling that most of Biden’s reflections on race seem to draw inspiration from 1970s Shaft movies.

In response to Biden telegraphing that he would name a black V.P. running mate, Trump said he would give the next three hurricanes black women’s names.

There was a time when diseases were not political. I asked my doctor when she thought COVID would be over. She replied she is not much into politics, so she couldn’t say. Big city unionized teachers want to get paid to not work again. I guess those of us right of center can take solace that closing schools won’t help stop the spread of COVID, but it will slow the spread of communism.

In sad news, Florida had to cancel its annual Miss Hooters Pageant over COVID concerns. In my home state, Miss Hooters was arrested for vandalizing her boyfriend’s car and mobile home. Troubling, yes, but it won her the talent portion of the Tennessee Miss Hooters contest.

Not too long ago we did not know what “flattening the curve” meant. Curbing the virus this way is important, but it is counterintuitive in Buckhead. Plastic surgeons here have spent years curving the flat.

Just a year ago it was noteworthy -- and despised -- when a professional athlete knelt during our National Anthem. Now players are called out for not kneeling. NBA ratings are down because of all the politics, amplified by one-sided and maudlin media whimpering. Athletes are being co-opted into bowing to the communist organization BLM, often against their will. When the next Nike store gets looted and the manager calls the police, I hope they tell him to call the NBA.

My only respite was watching the PGA Championship on Sunday. Even then, ESPN’s announcers would take a minute to salute every player who took a knee to read his putt and would call out those who did not.

This anti-American sentiment is pervasive in the new Democrat Party. But there is good news: Voters are pushing back. Minnesota Democrat Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who exemplifies hate for America, is in a tight primary race to keep her seat. I kind of hope she stays in Congress; if she loses, I’m afraid she might start taking flying lessons.

There was a time when government would not force a company to sell itself and take a cut, as is happening to TikTok. Trump said he would ban TikTok in the U.S. if it did not sell itself to Microsoft on the cheap. Before TikTok, if you wanted to see fifteen-year-old girls dance provocatively, you’d have to fly on a private jet with Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein.

Once being a pedophile was a bad thing. Now Democrats, bracing for the list of Jeffrey Epstein accomplices who are Democrats and celebrities, are spinning it as a “sexual orientation.” England’s Prince Andrew is nervous about pending revelations. He was spotted playing blackjack in Vegas; folks confirmed it was him when he would always hit on fifteen and sixteen and not eighteen.

Pimptress Ghislaine Maxwell is sitting on evidence of prominent folks who ran with her and Epstein. Hillary Clinton was seen shopping in Martha’s Vineyard for a black dress to wear to Ghislaine’s pending funeral. I do not agree with the Clintons on much, but Ghislaine is an awful person. Maxwell has nothing on me and I don’t have a dog in this fight, but I have even thought of having her knocked off.

Posted in on Sunday, August 16, 2020 1:30 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
83°
Humidity: 39%
Winds: NW at 9mph
Feels Like: 83°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 104°/Low 76°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

sunday

weather
High 100°/Low 71°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 93°/Low 70°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]