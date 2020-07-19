HART: Let’s reexamine education and why “woke” is misguided

A study by the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation found that only 36 percent of Americans can pass a basic citizenship test (74 percent of those 65 and older could, while only 19 percent of those 45 and younger could). Educators were embarrassed, and noted that this is the worst score on the citizenship test since 1619, when this country was founded.

We continue to encourage our kids to go to awful colleges that indoctrinate rather than educate. Graduates get loaded up with crippling student loan debt, resulting in unfulfilled dreams and misplaced anger. You saw many of them on display at protests and riots around the country.

Doing this to kids — leaving them uneducated, angry and in debt — and to ourselves is cruel and is just this side of cockfighting.

It starts with the leftist educrats. About the only math questions kids get in college is: If there are twenty genders and only two bathrooms, how much racist climate change will that cause?

Talk to some of these “college kids.” Half think Shariah Law is a daytime TV show hosted by a no-nonsense African-American lady judge.

More kids should go to community colleges and learn a trade. Some look down on junior colleges and vocational schools, but where else can you pay tuition with Skoal coupons and Marlboro Miles? At least these kids can drive a stick shift, siphon gas and fix a flat. Ask a Rhodes Scholar to do any of those things.

Coddling college students results in false confidence. Liberal “educators” are the reason half of American workers are unhappy and disappointed when they have to work hard at something. They inevitably view themselves as “victims” (a.k.a. Democrats). Intuition tempts us to call this “compassion,” which is really feel-good lies fed to kids that take the onus off them and put the blame on others. It becomes a perpetual excuse.

And with grade inflation, every knucklehead kid I talk to has some sort of 4.0 GPA. At my school, grading was severe. A guy once died in our health class, and was given an F.

Nothing is more telling than seeing a white millennial tearing down a statue of abolitionist Frederick Douglass, calling him a Nazi, and seeing the statue fall on his Volkswagen with a “Peace” sticker on it. What we employers know is that those who don’t understand history are not that good at any other subjects, either.

The left, represented by their perpetually enraged leaders like Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, owns the education system. Warren got a job at Harvard by pretending to be Native American. She made $429,981 per year and taught one class — and then somehow blamed others for the high cost of college.

Campuses were supposed to be places where ideas were debated. Today they are places where opposition speech is labeled “hate” and shut down. Many college campuses cannot stand the idea of free speech unless it is speech they agree with; if they do not like what is said, they seek to silence the speaker.

John Mulaney wonders why he paid Georgetown $60,000 a year, to study English — a language he already knew. He laments the misinformation we get as kids. He said of growing up, “I really thought from watching cartoons that quicksand was going to be a bigger problem than it turned out to be. I was not prepared for real-life problems, such as relatives who want to borrow money.”

A friend’s daughter has a liberal arts degree from Middlebury, which means she is a receptionist at her dad’s friend’s law firm in Nashville.

College kids are so Bernie Sanders- and AOC-like liberal today — 41 percent of them don’t believe in free speech and the other 59 percent believe the federal government should pay for it.

Teachers and their unions are the ones not wanting kids to go back to school. They get paid either way. But they fear that sitting at home watching Fox News with their parents might undo 13 years of liberal indoctrination. Democrats haven’t kicked this many blacks out of colleges since the 1950s.

The south wants SEC football, so I hope schools open. But Ivy League football has been cancelled, leaving students saying, “What, we have a football team here?”

In reality, I found meeting people by attending football games in college more valuable than a faux education. And at the SAE fraternity house I learned an invaluable life-lesson: You can keep throwing up booze long after you think you’re finished.