HART: Let’s count, and for some, recount, our blessings this Thanksgiving

It was a crazy year, and Donald Trump has become its poster boy. He got COVID, lost his job over it, and will soon be evicted from his house for reasons he cannot control.

Here is my annual random ADD list of things I was thankful for this year:

I am thankful for our American free market system that rewards intelligence, ingenuity and ability. Trump unleashed our nation’s greatest assets by reducing regulations in “Operation Warp Speed,” and we will have 95% effective vaccines from multiple drug companies in record time. Getting the Washington bureaucracy out of the way was brilliant. Swamp-dwelling, Deep State thugs who gum up innovation in Washington have been proven as worthless as a 2020 Day Planner.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris spent much of their campaign maligning Trump and saying they would not take a vaccine with which he was involved. I suggest that we test the vaccine on Deep State, lifetime Washington swamp-like bureaucrats. If they live, it will ensure the vaccine is safe for the rest of us. If they don’t, then the country is safe from them. It’s a win-win!

I am thankful for all the forms of hypocrisy that make us think, like California Governor Gavin Newsom caught lying and violating his own rules by having a crowded, close, indoor dinner with many lobbyists at a fancy French restaurant. When caught in the hypocritical lie, Newsom, out of habit, blamed global warming.

We are told Trump lost the suburban, college-educated women’s vote based on their learned view that we are all racists. Indoctrinated in college by the left, they fell for the “racist” narrative the media put forth about Trump. They measure their “virtue” by telling you how they are for diversity, the downtrodden, and equal education/income, and are against segregationists---while they wait in the carpool line to pick up their kids at their all-white suburban school’s lacrosse practice.

Most of the almost 74 million Americans who voted for Trump are upset. They are unsure what happened in the middle of the night in Democrat-controlled cities when there were sudden huge surges of votes tallied for Joe Biden. Absent any smoking gun evidence presented in the next week, Biden should be sworn in.

Yet the legitimate claims made by rational people about the integrity of our voting system should be explored. Hell, we spent years investigating the Democrats’ made-up claims that Trump was a Russian agent based on their false Steele dossier. We need to at least give these claims of voter fraud a minute.

As never before, we are siloed as Americans into echo chambers of like-minded people. All the guys down at my AR-15 gun range agree with me. They cannot believe Trump lost.

Once investigated by the Feds, with their subpoena power and all, we should then be able to put our questions to rest, and most reasonable Americans will accept the election results. It will not quell some on the far right. Stopping the myriad conspiracy theories by certain folks is harder than leaving Scientology.

I am thankful that mindless celebs are so factually wrong when they “stand up” for something. LeBron James, who never attended college, supports Black Lives Matter. It turns out that BLM does not help race relations; it is an organization run by confessed communists who want our nation to be more like China. Aside from supporting a repressive regime with a record of human rights violations a mile long, Chinese slave labor makes his Nike shoes. In his defense, LeBron pointed out China’s influence: the entire Chinese language is made out of American millennials’ tattoos.

If the left wants to dispel by example the myth of white supremacy, they need look no further than their own Hunter and Joe Biden.

2020 gave us another historic first in Kamala Harris. She is the first half-colonial Jamaican, half-Indian American to become an African-American. Her fake racial claims and those of Elizabeth Warren fueled the Democrat Party’s identity politics. They want to change the name of Columbus Day to “Indigenous People’s Day,” or maybe compromise and name the holiday “Disingenuous People’s Day.”