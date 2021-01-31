HART: January 2021: the “Nights of the Long Knives” by U.S. leftist elites

When Hitler was taking power in pre-war Germany, the “Night of the Long Knives” (June 30, 1934) was a violent and bloody move to consolidate his Nazi power. The purge eliminated anyone who stood in his way, as well as basic personal freedoms in Germany like freedom of speech.

Something of the sort happened in America after Biden was elected and the Senate race in Georgia was decided, giving all the power in Washington to Democrats. As if in lockstep and on cue, the leftist media and Big Tech oligarchs shut down access to social media by Donald Trump and other prominent conservative voices. Newspapers across the country purged right-of-center columnists. Gannett, which owns five of the newspapers I was in, canned my weekly column after 15 years.

Gannett publishes the leftist and laughably cartoonish paper “USA Today.” A dictate was sent from the top to its local editors to stop running my column. Like most cowardly actions, no one took responsibility for this -- just “some editors at the top,” I was told. Talk about your “long knives” stabbing you in the back!

To be fair, all the local editors wanted to keep my column because they knew there was demand for it. But leftist media now care nothing about their customers, advertisers, and a sustainable business model. This explains why legacy print media are dying in America. I just wish we could speed up the process. The good news is that my column is featured in many other papers, papers which value free speech and are not run by spineless weasels.

If Twitter is the evolution of the town crier, then modern-day, legacy, leftist newspapers are the evolution of the town drunk. They have long ceased imparting news; most all of their stories are opinions. They do not report the facts to you and let you decide what you think. In monolithic group-think, they tell you what you are supposed to think about things. Ninety percent of the media should register as Democrat PACs and not be allowed to act like unbiased news organizations.

Because newspapers have been so one-sided and so poorly run, they can be bought for nothing. This is why tech oligarch Jeff Bezos of Amazon could buy the Washington Post for a personal leftist vanity project with a fleeting pretense of authority.

The self-satisfying justification the media and big tech use to justify their egregious stifling of free speech is that they are controlling “hate speech” (which is loosely defined as any speech or opinion that differs from theirs). Even Germany has voiced concern about free speech being under attack in the United States. Germany! When the country that gave us the Nazis says you need to evaluate free speech, take note.

If Facebook wants to censor things, why not take down people’s ex-spouses’ wedding photos? Google and tech giants crush dissent like third-rate despots. They do the same with employees who do not toe the leftist line. When I asked my cousin what it was like working for Twitter, he said, “I can’t complain.”

A recent poll showed that 66% of conservatives feel their views are being censored by social media companies. The other 34% could not respond because they had been banned.

Using the word “Patriot” got Trump banned. Folks, it has gotten scary. They even cut the knees out from under alternative platforms like Parler; Amazon’s hosting site AWF “de-platformed” it. Talk about a monopoly and tech collusion! This was all done in the same week, as if coordinated, with cover from the newly-elected Democrats.

The U.S. would sanction a country that denied free speech to political opponents. Yet we sit idly by as it goes on in our own country. Libs cannot win a reasoned argument on their ideas; they can only hope to silence opposition like some third-world socialist leader.

All the while, billionaire social media Democrat pawns do not work on COVID-19, the deficit and the like. They prepare instead to impeach a man who is not President. We pay lawmakers $180,000 plus millions in perks to work nine months a year. Their paychecks have yet to be interrupted while they decide if the people the government shut down and prevented from making a living deserve a $600 check.

So if there is further intimidation and my social media access is shut down too, to communicate with me try my CB radio handle, RevRon-Kingfish10.