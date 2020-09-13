HART: Hiden’ Biden pokes his head out of basement

The football season opens with NFL players taking knees, BLM taking the streets, Trump taking a strong law-and-order position, and Biden taking a nap.

Trump seems to be all over the place and working hard as always. Trump visited North Carolina, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Virginia. In response, Joe “Plugs” Biden stepped up his travel schedule, paying a surprise visit to the butler’s pantry at his house.

With a scant 55 days left until election day and falling in the polls, Joe Biden is stepping up his B-game. After being awkwardly silent on all the looting, rioting and “mostly peaceful” Molotov cocktails being thrown in Democrat-dominated cities, Biden took a few non-planted questions. He was visibly upset when a reporter asked his thoughts on Kenosha, and Biden said, “For the last time, it is pronounced ‘Kamala’!”

Kyle Rittenhouse, a kid defending a friend’s business from the looting going on in Kenosha, Wisconsin, almost became the next life ruined by mainstream media that no longer report the news but just create narratives. Then they manufacture stories to support these narratives. We are learning a lot with these riots; in Kenosha, an Antifa college twit learned from Kyle Rittenhouse that you do not bring a skateboard to a gunfight.

The theory that the destruction in cities is being carried out by hired and organized rioters was further substantiated in Kenosha. Of the 175 arrested during all of this mayhem, only 70 were from Kenosha. The 105 out-of-towners there to foment fear and chaos came from 44 different cities. Like the Benghazi lie the Dems told, this was not a “spontaneous protest.” This movement is about as organically “grassroots” as AstroTurf or Joe Biden’s hair.

“Mostly peaceful protests,” as the media like to call businesses set on fire and cops assaulted, are different now than they were back in the 70s. Back in my day, we knew the difference between protests, and looting. And looting was much harder, a color TV weighed 300 pounds, so you sorta had to loot in teams.

Uneducated anarchists protest and attack Senator Rand Paul, the only senator to address the Breonna Taylor incident by introducing legislation to limit “no-knock” warrants. They even tear down a statue of black abolitionist leader Frederick Douglass. They should know this Civil War-era hero: Biden ran him out of a public swimming pool in Delaware when he saw him with Corn Pop, and Trump refused to rent to him in his New York development.

The Atlantic did another hit job on Trump, creating an unsubstantiated story right from its propaganda playbook, that Trump said those who died in war are “losers.” Even John Bolton, who cashed in with a tell-all book trying to damage Trump, said he was there, and it never happened. This is the worst lie told trying to damage Trump since the one they told the day before.

In a classic case of “Do as I say, not as I do,” Nancy Pelosi knowingly broke laws and had a salon open for her, presumably to sharpen her nails and tighten her skin. Caught red-handed, Pelosi blamed the salon owner, a San Francisco liberal, for “setting her up.” I trust she has her slip-and-fall attorney Adam Schiff ready to sue the poor business owner who has been ruined by California’s draconian regulations. The “rulers” there so want to hurt Trump that they are willing to damage the lives of their own citizens to do so. All this over a virus that is so deadly people have to take a test to see whether they have had it or not.

Socialism espoused by the Democrats comes with its own laws of science and physics. Their theory: For every action, there is an equal and opposite federal program to keep it from improving.

Southern Republican states that have had a more reasonable, personal responsibility approach to this “pandemic” have fared better than the liberal nanny states. While ridiculed at first by a snarky North, whose poster boys for bad decisions that killed many, Governor Cuomo and his body-builder brother Fredo Cuomo of the Democrat PAC known as CNN, the South has given up far less freedom and achieved much better COVID results.

Americans look at the mob rule in Portland, Seattle, Chicago, NYC, Washington and, to some degree, Atlanta and conclude it’s not what they want. In one party, Democrat-ruled cities, you get arrested for opening your business — but not for looting them or burning them down.