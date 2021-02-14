HART: Age, guile and a healthy diet beat youth and attitude

It was exciting for us older folks to watch Tom Brady school the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. When the game ended, Tampa Bay had won 31 to 9. But there is still a chance that mail-in touchdowns that could put the Chiefs over the top will come in from East Saint Louis, Missouri. Stay tuned.

If that happens, you cannot say anything about it or question the results. You must spend the next year admitting when asked that Kansas City won.

It was a win for the ages -- or the aged. Tom Brady is the oldest quarterback to be this good. He holds a lot of records. For example, he is the only guy drafted by both the NFL and for the Vietnam War in the same year.

It was the 43-year-old GOAT against the 25-year-old Mahomes, and Brady Mahome-schooled him. KC was so bad that the streaker who ran out on the field actually had more rushing yards than the Chiefs.

I also admire that Brady had the guts to come out in support of Trump early. It took inflated balls for Brady to do that. The push-back by the media was predictable and mean; Brady does not get the commercials other sports stars do because of it. For those and other reasons (like maybe he does not want to), Brady does not get the commercial endorsement money the likable Peyton Manning gets. Male football watchers in the 18-34 age demographic love Peyton so much that it makes Mike Pence uncomfortable.

Brady’s wife, Giselle, is a supermodel, which is like two regular models. She earned $40 million a year. But, like most supermodels, she retired to spend more time with her food. Do you wonder how Brady sleeps at night? Just like Trump, with a supermodel and on a bed of cash. So don’t worry too much for them.

It so appalled PC libs like Commissioner Roger “The Dodger” Goodell that they said it triggered the concussion protocol. Goodell is the only guy running a monopoly who gets paid $44 million a year, if you do not count the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook and Amazon.

Roger Goodell suspended Tom Brady for deflating footballs a couple years back. But if you look at the wimpy way in which Goodell capitulated to BLM and social justice bullying, he is really the one we need to check for deflated balls.

One has to hand it to Brady. He runs a big business along with his stellar GOAT (Greatest of All Time) football efforts. Brady even applied for government COVID assistance for business, called the PPP loan, and got a million-dollar check. Matt Ryan of the Falcons also tossed in an application, but it was toward the end of game so it was picked off and run back for a touchdown.

Brady has shattered almost all NFL quarterback records. With this win, he adds to his lead over Terry Bradshaw for the NFL quarterback with the most Super Bowl wins. But to do commercials like Bradshaw, Brady will need at least 7 more concussions to be as funny.

Brady probably also signed with Tampa Bay to take advantage of Florida’s zero tax rate. Massachusetts, where he played for the Patriots (if I can even say that anymore and not get banned from Twitter), has high state tax rates. Brady makes smart financial decisions; I admire that.

In fact, what is happening in Washington D.C. right now is much like the NFL; the match-up seems to be Patriots versus Stealers. It is good that Brady and, tacitly, Peyton Manning, came out as Republicans. They are not going to be bullied by the media and the left. That shows strength!

But they are different dudes. Peyton is a guy’s guy. He advertises for Michelob Ultra. Brady seems like a girl’s guy, that girl being Giselle. She has him on diets and is a source of inspiration. I heard that Tom Brady even celebrated his seventh Super Bowl win by letting go after the game and enjoying a goat’s milk, curds and blueberry smoothie. Then he got back to work. That is what greats do.