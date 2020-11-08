HART: 2020 election debacle

The final 2020 presidential election results may be delayed until the weekend due to shenanigans from Democrat-controlled states with mail-in votes. All are swing states. Dr. Fauci’s medical advice may become the issue. We have long been told to consult a physician if we have an election that lasts longer than four days.

Presidential elections in the U.S. are important. They determine who will be the leader of the free world for the next four years and who will be doing a commercial for reverse home mortgages.

What worries the GOP is that postal workers handle the ballots. They are 95% unionized type, Democrat activists. And then the counters of ballots are often unionized government workers, the SEIU-type thugs. That explains a lot. “American Idol” can count 100 million votes in an hour; why can’t the ballot counters get this right? The simple election vote counts in these Democrat-controlled cities are taking longer to come out than Shepard Smith.

We were told it was going to be a 10-point Biden win; instead, the race was razor close. When we went to bed Tuesday night Trump was winning. We woke up to find that Wisconsin and Michigan had mysteriously flipped from a Trump win to a Biden win. It all seems so odd. For people to have confidence in the process, we have to get this right.

And why won’t Philadelphia let Republican observers see the ballots? If Philly were a foreign country doing this, Jimmy Carter would have already made a protest visit. If a third world country monkeyed with ballots like some of these cities have, George Bush would have invaded it by now.

The Biden camp is confident it can finagle a win with lawyers and local partisans. This is so good for the Biden Crime Family that Hunter Biden has already been given a $400,000/year seat on The Cochran Firm’s board of directors.

I was just told my lifelong Republican Uncle Mac voted Democrat on Tuesday, which is weird. That would never happen if he hadn’t died in March.

As I have mentioned in previous columns, polls are so wrong because they are bought and paid for by Democrats. They do this in order to shape opinion, not reflect it. Also, with favorable polling results they can raise more money in hopes of funding a win. Lobbyists and special interests will invest in a “winner.” Demonstrate that you are winning by a lot and they send you money.

It is like Democrats buying the Russian dossier: They can get what they pay for. The pollsters created the poll showing Biden being up 10 points, which was based on a lie. The Russian dossier that launched the Mueller special counsel investigation which hounded Trump’s first three years was a complete lie, a Deep State attempted coup. No one has gone to jail for the deceit. So why not cheat on the election? No one goes to jail.

The states that cannot seem to count their votes are all governed by Democrats. They are playing games and cannot get their acts together. The high tax and Democrat-controlled states like California and Washington State cannot do the simple things. Rolling blackouts, looting, violent protests, and homeless people lying in the streets are all hallmarks of years of one-party Democrat rule. Thank goodness, Republicans held their Senate majority, creating a speed bump to these buffoons in Democrat leadership.

Of course, California and Washington were called early for Biden — right when the polls closed. They were excited and started partying so hard that they woke up in the morning with West Virginia.

NBC waited until Tuesday evening after the polls closed to run the story about Hunter Biden’s laptop, the contents of which detail Biden family corruption. Until now, the media party line has been that the laptop was “Russian disinformation.” I wish that every time I got caught doing something bad growing up, I could tell my parents that what they heard was Russian disinformation.

Big Tech has suppressed important stories that aid the Republican’s narrative. And win or lose, Trump fought a tough battle against a malicious media and Deep State, government-employed, poll workers and ballot counters. CNN and the other media are excited that Biden might win. We know CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin’s expectation is that, at any moment, he could pull it out.