  • July 6, 2020

ESTRICH:In Texas, bar lives matter - Odessa American: Opinion Columnist

e-Edition Subscribe

ESTRICH:In Texas, bar lives matter

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, July 6, 2020 5:45 am

ESTRICH:In Texas, bar lives matter By Susan Estrich Odessa American

I have a soft spot for bars, and for the people who like to go to them.

For one thing, bars put me through law school. When I was 21, I took a step up from serving “coffee and,” which had helped me get through college, to serving and making cocktails.

My first bar job was in a glitzy, Mob-run nightclub that only looked glitzy in the dark. The required outfit was green pants, a white halter top and high-heeled sandals. I learned to balance a tray with a tip jar, thread dollars through my hands and dance with myself if we had no customers — all for 99 cents an hour plus tips. I got fired for suggesting that we could all get together and work fewer nights and make less money.

It was at my second bar, Mahoney’s 499 Lounge in Somerville, Massachusetts, where I understood a bar is also a community. I started out as a waitress and quickly ascended to being a bartender and night manager when a guy was caught stealing from the register. The bar was a hangout for the younger members of the Winter Hill gang, made notorious by Whitey Bulger but then run by a guy named Howie Winter. They were the guys who offered to kill the man who raped me (I will never forget them telling me that Howie said to do it for free because I was family), and when they couldn’t do that (he was a stranger), they took turns staying every night when I locked up and — I kid you not — following me back to my parking lot in Cambridge and then escorting me, armed, to the door of my dorm — at Harvard Law School. They got me through my first year of law school, not just safely but with my feet on the ground and my nose not in the air.

So I understand how important community can be in a person’s life.

But “Bar Lives Matter” may be the most objectionable of all the slogans that detract from the central issue of race, specifically, race and policing, the killing of black men that has prompted this time of reckoning.

That’s the slogan of a woman who is the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit — the sixth now — challenging Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to close bars in Texas. She’s posing for pictures in the news, enjoying the publicity, seemingly oblivious to the fact that it’s her customers’ lives that are at stake. And everyone else’s, of course.

People do not wear masks and sit 6 feet apart in bars. Some people go to bars to drink alone with people around. But most of the people who go to bars to drink, rather than doing it more safely and cheaply at home, want to be with other people; to socialize; to have a few, see who’s there, cheer on the Red Sox. And however resolute you may have be when you walk in, two drinks will almost certainly do it. As the doctors will tell you, inhibitions are loosened by alcohol. Any bartender in America knows it, which is why people tell us things they shouldn’t. You can’t drink with a mask; give someone two drinks and they won’t even try.

Abbott has been roundly criticized by some for reopening the state too soon. With the encouragement of the president, he allowed bars to open, what he now says is probably the biggest mistake he made. They were flooded. Spiking cases led him to close them again, provoking the latest lawsuit. His own supporters are turning against him.

Opening bars is a matter of life and death, but not for the bar owners who are suing. For them, it’s about money, pure and simple. Staying closed is costing them money. Opening up costs lives. It’s not just about the drinkers who need to be protected from themselves; it’s about every person outside that bar who will be infected as a result of their night out, the bartenders and waitresses whose lives are also at risk, all to bring dollars to the bar owner.

Save lives. Drink at home. Is that really so much to ask?

Posted in on Monday, July 6, 2020 5:45 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
70°
Humidity: 80%
Winds: NNE at 4mph
Feels Like: 70°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 97°/Low 72°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 98°/Low 75°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 101°/Low 76°
Plenty of sun. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]