  • December 11, 2020

ELDER: Remembering Walter Williams, friend and mentor - Odessa American: Opinion Columnist

e-Edition Subscribe

ELDER: Remembering Walter Williams, friend and mentor

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, December 11, 2020 4:00 am

ELDER: Remembering Walter Williams, friend and mentor By Larry Elder Odessa American

I met economist and professor Walter Williams when I interviewed him while hosting a local TV show in Cleveland. We discussed a number of topics but focused on race-based preferences, aka affirmative action. Williams adamantly opposed it, still an unpopular position to take, but especially back then and especially for a Black person. He calmly explained how affirmative action causes a mismatch between a student and his or her ability to succeed on a campus more competitive than would have been the case but for the race-based preferential admission. Without racial preferences, I said, schools like Harvard might have few or no Blacks. To this Williams said, “So?”

For decades, Ebony magazine, the Black monthly magazine, sat prominently on the coffee tables in Black households across America. No longer owned by the original family, it has lost its clout. But for years, Ebony featured the “100 Most Influential Black Americans,” until the large number of “influential” Black Americans caused them to rename the feature “The 100+ Most Influential Black Americans.”

And every year, despite the expanded number of Black influentials, Ebony omitted Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, economist Thomas Sowell and Williams. Never mind that Williams, to the best of my knowledge, still holds the distinction as the only Black economics professor to chair an economics department of a non-Black college or university. But he could not make the cut in Ebony.

In 2001, I wrote: “Someday, many of their critics will apologize. Who am I talking about?

“Two economists, who happen to be Black, Thomas Sowell and Walter Williams.

“For over 30 years, Thomas Sowell, currently with the Hoover Institution, and Walter Williams, chairman of the economics department at George Mason University, led the charge against the ‘victicrat’ mindset. Through decades of weekly columns, books, speeches and lectures before often-hostile crowds, they long argued that racism cannot be blamed for poverty, crime, illegitimacy, and under-performing schools. ...

“Sowell and Williams urge Blacks to reject welfare in favor of self-help — breaking the monopoly of public education, privatization of Social Security, and the adherence to responsible moral, personal, and sexual behavior. So who’s the Uncle Tom? Those proposing the same old ‘solutions,’ or those, like Sowell and Williams, recommending real change?”

In 2017, I wrote: “How does Ebony justify excluding economist and writer Walter Williams, former chairman of the economics department of George Mason University, where he still teaches?

“Raised by a single mother, he lived in Philadelphia’s Richard Allen housing projects. He served as a private in the Army before earning a bachelor’s degree at a state university, followed by a master’s and a Ph.D. in economics at UCLA. Williams has written a dozen books on economics and race, including the inspirational ‘Up From the Projects: An Autobiography,’ and was recently the subject of a documentary about his life.

“The exclusion of people like Clarence Thomas, Thomas Sowell and Walter Williams explains why there’s no serious discussion in the Black community about government dependency; school choice; the damage done by high taxes, excessive regulation and laws like minimum wage; and why Blacks should rethink their allegiance to the Democratic Party.”

In 2019, I wrote: “I have known Sowell and Williams for nearly 30 years. Their presence loomed large this weekend in Washington, D.C. For years, they were lonely voices questioning Blacks’ devotion to the Democratic Party. They have long argued that the welfare state has destabilized families, encouraging women ‘to marry the government’ and men to abandon their financial and moral responsibilities. They have long argued against the job-destroying impact of the minimum wage. They have long argued that one’s fate is determined not by racism but by one’s willingness to invest in oneself through education, hard work and sacrifice.

“Turning Point’s Black Leadership Summit shows that Sowell’s and Williams’ books, columns, television appearances and speeches have spawned a generation of hopeful young Black men and women who believe in themselves. These bright, energetic young people get it. As then-First Lady Barbara Bush said, ‘Your success as a family, our success as a society, depends not on what happens in the White House, but on what happens inside your house.’”

About his best friend of 50 years, fellow economist Thomas Sowell recently wrote: “As an economist, Walter Williams never got the credit he deserved. His book ‘Race and Economics’ is a must-read introduction to the subject. Amazon has it ranked 5th in sales among civil rights books, 9 years after it was published. ...

“The other side of Walter came out in relation to his wife, Connie. She helped put him through graduate school — and after he received his Ph.D., she never had to work again, not even to fix his breakfast. ...

“We may not see his like again. And that is our loss.”

RIP, professor Walter E. Williams. Thank you for gracing the world with your presence.

Posted in on Friday, December 11, 2020 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
54°
Humidity: 76%
Winds: WSW at 13mph
Feels Like: 51°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 67°/Low 36°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

saturday

weather
High 64°/Low 42°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 50°/Low 24°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]