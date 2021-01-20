  • January 20, 2021

CHAREN: Trump always had a whiff of fascism - Odessa American: Opinion Columnist

e-Edition Subscribe

CHAREN: Trump always had a whiff of fascism

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, January 20, 2021 3:00 am

CHAREN: Trump always had a whiff of fascism By Mona Charen Odessa American

Throngs of self-styled conservatives and Republicans have now reached the thunderous realization that Donald Trump is not just a harmless clown. Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney acknowledged to Chuck Todd that Trump's rhetoric was incendiary, but insisted that this kind of incitement was par for the course in politics, and he was shocked that people took Trump literally.

It seems we have an entire party stocked with Captain Renaults.

While it's good to see some lines being drawn at long last, it may be too late. As with the response to the coronavirus, timing is everything. Republicans had many, many chances to curtail the spread and isolate the superspreader, but they kept saying there was nothing to Trumpism, or it would simply go away, or it was all a hoax perpetrated by the left to install socialism.

I like a conversion as much as the next person, but sorry, there was always a whiff of fascism about Trump. Don't tell us you're just discovering it now. His fascination with strength instead of values, his promises to commit war crimes, his twisted admiration of strong men, his avalanche of lies, his ignorance of and contempt for law, his targeting of minority groups, his stoking of grievance and victimhood. It was all there. Yes, it was interspersed with humor and entertainment. Think that means it can't be dangerous? Have you ever seen a Hugo Chavez or Rodrigo Duterte speech?

Didn't Republicans see him encouraging violence among his followers at rallies in 2016? Don't they remember the thuggish threats his people issued during the 2016 campaign?

In April 2016, Trump and Ted Cruz were still battling for delegates. Trump's recently pardoned consigliere, Roger Stone, alleged (falsely) at the time that he had proof Cruz's victories were all based on "massive voter fraud." Threatening "days of rage" in Cleveland, Stone continued: "We're going to have protests, demonstrations. We will disclose the hotels and the room numbers of those delegates who are directly involved in the steal."

Stone didn't even bother to clothe his threats of physical violence in humor.

Trump was always clear about his attraction to political violence. Speaking of Clinton, he warned that if elected, she could curtail gun rights. "If she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks." The crowd booed. He then added: "Although the Second Amendment people -- maybe there is, I don't know."

That became a tick. He would invoke the Second Amendment as a code for encouraging his supporters to resort to violence. "LIBERATE VIRGINIA," he tweeted in 2020, "and save your great 2nd amendment. It's under siege." "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!" Trump screamed from his keyboard. Heavily armed protesters showed up at the Michigan Statehouse.

Even after some members of that mob were arrested for plotting to kidnap and possibly assassinate the governor and blow up the capital, Trump continued his incitement against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Appearing at a rally in Michigan, he joked about the attempt on her life.

Let that sink in. The FBI had arrested a group of domestic terrorists who were planning an attack on a sitting governor, and the president of the United States made light of it: "I'm the one, it was our people that helped her out with her problem. I mean, we'll have to see if it's a problem. Right? People are entitled to say maybe it was a problem, maybe it wasn't."

Did Mick Mulvaney & Co. miss that? Did they not notice when Trump loyalists cheered on vigilantism? When rioting broke out after the George Floyd killing, Trump lapdog Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted, "Now that we clearly see Antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East?"

Perhaps today's "aware" Republicans were otherwise engaged when Trump and his gang made Kyle Rittenhouse a hero, and offered a Republican Convention speaking slot to the gun-brandishing lawyers from St. Louis? What did they make of Trump's tweet, "When the looting starts, the shooting starts"?

Even his famous boast about the loyalty of his followers was revealing. He said he could "shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose any followers." As we now see, he might gain some.

Since Republicans said hardly a word, one must conclude that they were not alarmed when Trump phoned the Georgia secretary of state and instructed him to "find" 11,780 votes -- in other words to steal the election he was accusing his opponents of stealing. As historian Timothy Snyder put it, "Post truth is pre-fascist."

Republicans who are drawing a line now and saying that they never imagined Trump's personal militias would smash cops' heads with fire extinguishers and defecate in the halls of the Capitol must also answer this question: What else do you expect when you falsely allege a stolen election? Faith in elections is the sine qua non of a functioning democracy. If elections are not free and fair, what alternative is there to violence?

Now Mulvaney and Nikki Haley and Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell and many others are finding a line they think is too far. Inciting a mob to invade the Capitol in order to stop the certification of the election is the one thing, the only thing, that got their attention. Good for them. But while they and nearly the entire Republican Party and its opinion-shaping satellites were averting their eyes, cooperating and enabling, the Trump virus spread. It's now an epidemic, and there is no vaccine on the horizon.

Posted in on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 3:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Rain Shower
36°
Humidity: 85%
Winds: N at 2mph
Feels Like: 36°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 48°/Low 43°
Rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 64°/Low 43°
A few morning showers. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.

friday

weather
High 62°/Low 42°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 68°/Low 50°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]