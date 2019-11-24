HART: The real Schiff show continues

The latest taxpayer-funded community theater production of “Get Trump” is playing in Washington, D.C. under the direction of Adam Schiff. It’s a real “Schiff Show.”

You will remember Adam Schiff from his previous productions of “Russian Collusion,” “Obstruction of Justice,” and the made-for-TV fiction, “Kavanaugh: The Accidental Rapist.”

The latest Schiff fictional drama, from his production company Schiff for Brains Productions, started out with the working title “Quid Pro Quo, Revenge of the Deep State.” But when focus groups in swing states empaneled by the DNC saw the trailer at pre-production screenings, the title was changed to “Bribery.” It’s a real crowd-pleaser. The DNC already has a theme song for it, sung by Meghan Trainor: “It’s all about that base, about that base... no meddle.”

Yeppers, Schiff is just one maudlin movie about a wronged, mentally-challenged, transgendered person away from getting an Oscar and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy in his Congressional district, Hollywood, CA. I can see the movie trailer now: She was born a Quid, but self-identified as a Quo. During her transition she worked as a Pro. A real-life hero in a mean Trump world who wins the right to use any public bathroom she/he wants.

The latest attempt to get Trump is based on a group of Deep State “witnesses” who witnessed nothing. They auditioned privately for director Schiff, Harvey Weinstein-style in his secluded underground bunker, and promised big things if they performed. The ones cast for this impeachment role are called The Little Schiff Head Players Ensemble.

Auditions are conducted in a contrived one-sided process where Schiff, drunk with Intel Committee subpoena power, is manufacturing whistleblowers and witnesses and then interviewing them in secret to see which ones will get a role in his latest production of “Get Trump — This Time the Impeachment is Real.” The DNC Studio, run by Nancy Pelosi, should have had Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) produce this show, since he is Judiciary Committee Chairman. But “Lil Nads” did not screen test well, so his directing role was handed to Schiff. Apparently, “Lil Nads” has had his last role. In Pelosi’s mind he has aged/inept-ed out, so she nipped him. But not to worry: He’s union and is now officially a dismember of The Screen Actor Gelding.

Pelosi promoted the DNC production by saying what Trump did was “much worse than Nixon.” Trump would sue her for defamation, but in her native California, you can pee on anything or anyone you like with no consequences.

Remember when Adam Schiff self-auditioned for an acting role in this? He went on the Congressional Record with an awkward, self-authored, fictional performance of what Trump said to the Ukrainian president as played by a mafia boss. When reviews of his made-up performance came in, he said it was a joke. It’s why I don’t like open mic nights at poetry-reading coffee shops. I should do one where I read a letter to me from Christie Brinkley where she confesses her deep and abiding love for me. It is actually a late notice on my Visiting Angels nurse bill, but you get the idea.

So this nothing-burger, fictional, made-for-TV series plays out to great reviews by the fawning media. Movie reviewers at CNN proclaim it “a bombshell.” MSNBC calls Adam Schiff’s latest production a “tour de force.” “Spellbinding!!” trumpets ABC News. The only part they don’t like is when mean Republicans question the unassailable credentials of Ukrainian industrialist billionaire Hunter Biden.

If you break the script down you realize these actors, I mean witnesses, actually said nothing other than that their feelings were hurt when they were not included in the call to the Ukrainian president. When asked what crime had been committed, all the star witnesses couldn’t even venture a guess.

The media reports that Ambassador Yovanovitch lost her job. She did not. She got the harshest treatment any government worker not good at his or her job gets (à la Lois Lerner): a lateral promotion and full pension (in this case, extra money teaching at Georgetown).

This latest attempt to get Trump on a hearsay, diplomatic policy etiquette foul is boring and sad. I miss the days when Trump was a Russian spy, doing “golden showers” with hookers on hotel beds in Moscow and banging porn stars stateside. Remember those? Good times. Now Dems have him up for the process crime of not adhering to the protocol of the life-long bureaucrat political class in Washington. But maybe the Deep State folks at the EPA (and you know there are a lot of them there) can go back and get Trump on the Stormy Daniels accusations: perhaps drilling without a permit.