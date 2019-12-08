  • December 8, 2019

HART: Ministers must do better - Odessa American: Opinion Columnist

e-Edition Subscribe

HART: Ministers must do better

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, December 8, 2019 1:30 am

HART: Ministers must do better Ron Hart Odessa American

“Men never do evil so completely and cheerfully as when they do it from a religious conviction” — Blaise Pascal

My great-grandfather was a Methodist minister with a sense of humor in the South. His rural congregants loved him. When a parishioner suggested that he ask God for rain to relieve a drought, Great-Grandad told him he would but that he was in sales, not operations!

Today it seems that the era of the humble minister is long gone, replaced by televangelists and mega-church “charismatics” who are all about business. They seem to be losing touch with those of their followers who are not zealots. Religion has been Swaggart-ed, Haggard-ed, Bakker-ed and Bishop Eddie Long-ed and, as a result, demeaned. Sex scandals among the clergy seem all too common. This also explains where all those Bibles left in all those hotel rooms come from.

The new comedy “The Righteous Gemstones” reminds us of the family businesses that televangelist religion has become. It is a pretty funny look at a family of televangelists headed by John Goodman. In the first episode, the father and his two sons fly in from preaching in China, each in his own private jet. The scene shows their three jets landing, one after the other. On the tail of the first is painted “Father,” the next one says “Son,” and then the last jet taxis up with “Holy Ghost” written on its tail. Remember that Rev. Creflo Dollar got his congregation to upgrade his jet to a $67 million G650. Creflo’s mantra, “What Would Jesus Fly?”

The troubles of Reverend Ted Haggard, the disgraced former head of the National Association of Evangelicals and founding pastor of a 14,000-member Colorado Springs mega-church, are emblematic of the problems facing contemporary evangelical churches. These huge churches choose their pastors based on charisma, marketing sense, and their ability to be trusted with sensitive personal information. It’s much the same way Tom Cruise picks a wife.

After denying that he ever met the gay escort who says he had a three-year relationship with the reverend, Haggard finally confessed. The congregation should have known something was up when he stopped saying “Amen” and asked them to start responding “Fabulous.” But really, who among us has not summoned a gay male prostitute to our hotel room for a massage using church money? Talk about your robbing Paul to pay for Peter!

Predictably, Reverend Ted played the fake addiction card, went to drunk camp for 30 days, then came out all cured of his gayness and ready to preach again.

There are some who pray on their knees on Sunday and then prey on others the rest of the week. In my view, there is a special place in hell for clergy who abuse someone’s trust and then use the fear of God to take advantage of them.

Churches have done so much good for so many over the years. It is there to relieve anxiety, comfort the afflicted, and provide a sense of community. As a minimal government libertarian, I feel a true ministry that shelters, feeds and tends to the needs of their neighbors serves a valuable role. One that government cannot.

Sadly, still many fundamentalist religions seem to spend an inordinate amount of time condemning gays. I long ago concluded that gays are pre-wired to be homosexual. Folks, you just don’t “catch” gay. Since God is responsible for the pre-wiring, how can it be so damnable if shared between consenting adults? If He made them that way, then Christian logic would follow that they, too, are children of God. When churchgoing people react to them with such disdain, it makes me wonder just what sort of Christians they are.

Yet is wrong for some liberals to vilify all churchgoers as dumb white trash devoid of logical thought. Our country is becoming more secular for a variety of reasons, one of which is the hypocrisy of a few high-profile preachers and priests. Even recent Popes have become evangelists for the left-wing agenda, alienating many parishioners.

The Christian Science Monitor reported that older people read the Bible three times more than Millennials. This is not surprising, it’s akin to cramming for finals.

With all the controversies and the trend of Millennials being all about themselves, religion is on a sad decline. It would be hard if Jesus came back today and tried to appeal to Millennials in their social media world. The man only had twelve followers.

Posted in on Sunday, December 8, 2019 1:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
49°
Humidity: 65%
Winds: SSW at 8mph
Feels Like: 45°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 66°/Low 46°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

sunday

weather
High 77°/Low 55°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

monday

weather
High 61°/Low 33°
Cloudy with late day rain. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]