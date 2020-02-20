  • February 20, 2020

SULLUM: Michael Bloomberg’s constitutional blinders - Odessa American: Opinion Columnist

e-Edition Subscribe

SULLUM: Michael Bloomberg’s constitutional blinders

Sullum is a senior editor for Reason magazine and a syndicated columnist.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, February 20, 2020 4:30 am

SULLUM: Michael Bloomberg’s constitutional blinders Jacob Sullum Odessa American

Michael Bloomberg has been taking flak from progressives lately because of his longstanding, enthusiastic support for New York City’s “stop, question, and frisk” program, a position he renounced just a week before he officially entered the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. The former mayor’s support for stricter gun control laws, by contrast, is not very controversial among Democratic voters, although it reflects the same troubling readiness to sacrifice civil liberties on the altar of public safety.

During Bloomberg’s administration, the annual number of SQF encounters septupled, from fewer than 100,000 in 2002 to more than 685,000 in 2011. Nearly nine times out of 10, the pedestrians stopped, questioned and frisked by police were black or Hispanic.

SQF’s racially disproportionate impact has always been one of the main objections to it. Until recently, Bloomberg argued that the strategy’s purported effectiveness in reducing gun violence justified the burden it imposed on young black and Hispanic men.

Now Bloomberg says he was wrong to credit SQF with reducing New York’s homicide rate, which continued to fall as the number of stops plummeted after 2011. He also wants Democrats to believe he has finally taken to heart the complaints of innocent people hassled by police for no good reason — complaints that in 2013 led a federal judge to conclude that SQF violated both the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection and the Fourth Amendment’s ban on unreasonable searches and seizures.

Bloomberg never offered a credible defense of SQF’s constitutionality. To the contrary, he implicitly admitted that New York police officers were routinely flouting the Fourth Amendment.

The point of stopping and searching pedestrians, Bloomberg said, was not seizing illegal guns (which police almost never found) but deterring young men from carrying them. According to the Supreme Court, that is not a constitutionally permissible aim, since police may detain someone only if they reasonably suspect he is engaged in criminal activity and pat him down only if they reasonably suspect he is armed.

Bloomberg overlooked such niceties, he says, because “I was totally focused on saving lives.” The same tunnel vision is apparent in his gun control platform.

Bloomberg wants the federal government and all 50 states to enact “red flag” laws that suspend people’s Second Amendment rights when they are deemed a threat to themselves or others. Such laws raise many serious due process concerns, including vague standards, a lack of legal representation for respondents, and the automatic issuance of ex parte orders that deprive people of their constitutional rights without giving them a chance to rebut the allegations against them.

Bloomberg wants to ban so-called assault weapons, an arbitrarily defined category that includes some of the most popular rifles sold in the United States. Yet the Supreme Court has said the Second Amendment protects the right to own firearms “in common use” for “lawful purposes,” a description that clearly applies to the guns Bloomberg considers intolerable.

Bloomberg wants to require “background checks for all gun sales,” a policy aimed at enforcing legal restrictions on gun ownership that have little or nothing to do with public safety. If the system he favors works as intended, it will unjustly and irrationally stop millions of harmless people — including cannabis consumers and people who committed nonviolent drug felonies or underwent involuntary treatment for suicidal impulses decades ago — from exercising the constitutional right to armed self-defense.

Bloomberg wants to create a federal “permit” for gun purchases, which is constitutionally analogous to requiring that people get the government’s permission before they buy books, express their opinions online or start a prayer group. Such permits would be a vehicle for enforcing the current rules, the new ones Bloomberg favors, and whatever restrictions politicians dream up in the future.

As with SQF, Bloomberg simply assumes these policies will reduce gun violence, and he does not even consider whether they are constitutional. To him, that question is irrelevant when you are “totally focused on saving lives.”

Posted in on Thursday, February 20, 2020 4:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
39°
Humidity: 91%
Winds: NE at 16mph
Feels Like: 30°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 41°/Low 28°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

friday

weather
High 48°/Low 38°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 63°/Low 46°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]