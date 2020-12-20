  • December 20, 2020

THE IDLE AMERICAN: Special grandmothers - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

THE IDLE AMERICAN: Special grandmothers

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, December 20, 2020 1:30 am

THE IDLE AMERICAN: Special grandmothers By Don Newbury Odessa American

Recent conversations--okay, maybe just banter--have me thinking heavily about grandmothers. Those who’ve had the nurturing of two are doubly blessed. (I knew just one, since the flu epidemic in the 1920s took one away several years prior to my birth.)

They constitute a special group, these grandmothers who answer to many names, some of which they’ve chosen to announce to grandchildren. In some cases, we old-timers respond to IDs slapped on us by kids and grands. They’re usually endearing names with special meanings.

Grandmothers’ influence typically is mighty, often reviewed and claimed long after they are gone. Memories are made of such, and some of our mind’s keenest recollections may be viewed by others as minutia. Stuck in my memory is Dora May Newbury, whose quiet expressions of love are remembered mostly from Christmas times. Included is the simple decoration of a small gnarled mesquite limb masquerading as a Christmas tree. Then, on to her kitchen, where she created marvelous fried pies. Their aroma wafted throughout Granny and Pawpaw’s small rock house, the smell alone better than the taste of pies baked by professionals, or so it seemed.

Last week, I had phone visits with educator friends Susan Barkley in Dallas and Dr. Jimmie Nelson in Burleson. Their memories are rich with the perseverance of a grandmother and an aunt, respectively.

Susan gushed about Florence Hastings Foust, who lived from 1880-1986. Mrs. Foust went to “normal school” in Terre Haute, IN, to earn teaching credentials.

She lived a couple of miles from her one-room school in rural Indiana, near Plainville. There, she “did it all.”

She walked the two miles to school routinely, but during snowstorms, walking was anything but routine.

She had no idea that after the school’s pot-bellied stove was stoked during wintry days, a farmer nearby relaxed, realizing that smoke wafting from the chimney meant she’d made it to school safely.

One day, slippery ice was too much, causing a fall. Her head struck a rock, and there she lay in an unconscious state, temperature in the teens as the snow fell harder.

When the smoke didn’t appear “on time,” the farmer knew something was wrong. He hurried to the trail she always trod, finding her crumpled in the snow. He carried her to his home, where he and his wife revived her. Susan’s beloved grandmother lived another 50+ years, teaching, caring and nurturing. “She was the most loving person I’ve ever known,” Susan remembers. Her hero, who spent summers in Washington D.C. visiting a cousin whose dad worked at the Smithsonian Institute, learned much there. Mostly, though, she learned at her grandmother’s knee, wisdom gleaned from years of experience. Susan remembers crying upon spilling milk that she knew had been laboriously produced. It was then that she was first exposed to one of life’s most-used expressions, “Don’t cry over spilled milk.”

Dr. Nelson’s aunt was Dorothy Nelson Bull, who lived in Colorado. She, too, taught in a one-room school, living on a ranch outside of Delta.

Distance from her home to school on horseback was but a few miles, but sometimes weather held the upper hand. A stream crossed the trail, and her steed usually could trot effortlessly across.

One morning, though, heavy rains made the stream treacherous. Determined to get to school, Dorothy remained in the saddle as the horse stepped cautiously into the water, then had to begin swimming.

She held doggedly to the saddle horn, and when safely on shore, was 100% soaked.

Always early to arrive at school, she hurried inside to light the fire. When students arrived, she yelled, “Stay outside until I open the door.”

Disrobed, she dried her clothes near the stove. When they were “semi-dry,” she put them back on, then welcomed the children inside. Down deep, Dr. Nelson thinks of her as a grandmother posing as an aunt!

Posted in on Sunday, December 20, 2020 1:30 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
38°
Humidity: 40%
Winds: WNW at 10mph
Feels Like: 32°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 58°/Low 35°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 62°/Low 33°
Sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

monday

weather
High 67°/Low 35°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 68°/Low 45°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]