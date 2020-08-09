  • August 9, 2020

NATIONAL VIEW: Presidential debates need to change, start by getting rid of audiences - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

NATIONAL VIEW: Presidential debates need to change, start by getting rid of audiences

THE POINT: The Commission on Presidential Debates should be able to adjust to the pandemic.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, August 9, 2020 2:30 am

NATIONAL VIEW: Presidential debates need to change, start by getting rid of audiences The Washington Post Odessa American

The University of Notre Dame last week pulled out of hosting the first presidential debate, scheduled for Sept. 29, citing “constraints” brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. It was the second school to pull the plug; the University of Michigan said it couldn’t host the debate slated for Oct. 15 because the challenge of trying to reopen the campus safely amid the COVID-19 outbreak made it “not feasible.” The two debates have been moved to other locales — Cleveland and Miami, respectively — but the decisions by these schools should serve as a reality check on how to conduct the debates.

Foremost among the issues to be decided by the Commission on Presidential Debates, the nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that convenes the general-election debates, is: why have in-person audiences in the first place? Even if the pandemic weren’t making large indoor gatherings risky, audiences bring no value to the debates. In fact, they detract from the effort to get candidates to engage in a thoughtful exchange about their plans and policies.

The debates during the last presidential election in 2016 reached a particular low with partisans of the candidates — Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton — shouting out, clapping and generally disrupting the events. Debate moderators tried hard — some were better than others — to remind members of the audience they were there to watch and listen, but that didn’t stop the outbursts. No surprise that Mr. Trump delighted in the reality show cast given to the debate ...

The public health issues posed by COVID-19 give the debate commission an opportunity to rethink the format so that the debates can become more useful. The first televised presidential debate, between John F. Kennedy and Richard M. Nixon in 1960, took place in a television studio, not a grand hall, and served its purpose. But tickets to attend the debates have become one more perk for big donors. Universities had been willing to serve as hosts because they, too, could raise money from the prestige of holding such an event.

Businesses, social organizations and other institutions have adjusted to the pandemic with new approaches. The Commission on Presidential Debates should be equally nimble.

Posted in on Sunday, August 9, 2020 2:30 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
80°
Humidity: 45%
Winds: SSE at 10mph
Feels Like: 81°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 98°/Low 73°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 98°/Low 73°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 100°/Low 75°
Sunshine. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]