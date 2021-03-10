  • March 10, 2021

NATIONAL VIEW: Operation Warp Speed’s triumph - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

NATIONAL VIEW: Operation Warp Speed’s triumph

THE POINT: Trump’s vaccine bet was government’s best pandemic decision.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 2:30 am

NATIONAL VIEW: Operation Warp Speed’s triumph The Wall Street Journal Odessa American

American governments, federal and state, have made many mistakes in the Covid-19 pandemic. But the great success — the saving grace — was making a financial bet in collaboration with private American industry on the development of vaccines. That effort is now letting the country see the possibility of a return to relatively normal life as early as the spring.

President Biden announced Tuesday that the U.S. should have enough vaccine supply for every American adult by the end of May. Last week the Food and Drug Administration finally approved Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, and this week J&J struck a deal with Merck to manufacture the single-shot J&J vaccine as well. With the Moderna and Pfizer shots already going into more than a million American arms each week, thousands of lives will be saved.

It’s important to appreciate what an achievement this is. Critics scoffed when President Trump set a target of having a vaccine approved by the end of 2020, and Kamala Harris suggested she might not take a shot recommended by the Trump Administration.

The Biden-Harris Administration has now changed to full-throated encouragement—though not before continuing to trash the Trump efforts. White House aides have suggested that they inherited little vaccine supply and no plan for distribution. Both claims are false.

The supply was ramping up fast, and while there were distribution glitches at first, the real problem has been the last mile of distribution controlled by states. Governors like New York’s Andrew Cuomo tried to satisfy political constituencies that wanted early access to vaccines, adding complexity and bureaucracy that confused the public.

Mr. Biden made the same mistake Tuesday, asking states to give priority to educators (read: teachers unions), school staffers and child-care workers. That is arbitrary and unfair. A 30-year-old teacher who may still work remotely until September is at far less risk than a 50-year-old FedEx driver who interacts with customers all day. The fairest, least political distribution standard is age.

The Trump Administration’s Operation Warp Speed also contracted most of the vaccine supply for production before approval by the FDA: 200 million doses each of Pfizer and Moderna, and 100 million of J&J. No one knew which technology would be approved first, if at all, so the government wisely bet on several. This was the best money the feds spent in the pandemic. Mr. Biden ought to give the vaccine credit where it is due — to U.S. drug companies and Operation Warp Speed.

Posted in on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 2:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
60°
Humidity: 76%
Winds: S at 16mph
Feels Like: 57°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 75°/Low 54°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 81°/Low 52°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s.

thursday

weather
High 78°/Low 57°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

friday

weather
High 84°/Low 56°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]