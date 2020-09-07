NATIONAL VIEW:How long will the NFL clean up for Daniel Snyder?

Just when you think there is nothing more Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder can do to debase what was once a winning, well-run and, yes, cherished sports franchise, there come disgusting new revelations. This time, it is the disclosure that the team’s broadcast department secretly produced tawdry videos of outtakes of a cheerleader photo shoot, allegedly for the enjoyment of Mr. Snyder and other male executives. The video — along with new allegations from more women who say they were exploited while working for the team and a customarily dismissive response from Mr. Snyder — underscores the need for the National Football League to conduct its own investigation and take appropriate action.

An explosive article by Post reporters detailed how revealing shots of cheerleaders who had posed for calendars — what one team executive called “the good bits” — were spliced together without the women’s knowledge and later burned onto a DVD titled “For Executive Meeting.” The Post, which previously reported allegations from 17 women about a pattern of sexual harassment at the organization, said 25 additional women have stepped forward with claims of being marginalized, discriminated against and harassed. For the first time, one woman alleged misconduct directly by Mr. Snyder — a claim he has denied along with any knowledge of the videos.

Team executives who were implicated in The Post’s first report were either fired or abruptly retired. Mr. Snyder vowed a change in culture, retained a D.C. law firm to conduct an independent investigation and brought on board Jason Wright, a former NFL player and business executive, as president of the team and local television, as well as Julie Donaldson to be the new senior vice president for media. The moves — along with Mr. Snyder’s capitulation to the need to change the team’s name — were seen as steps in the right direction.

But if, as Mr. Snyder promised, there were going to be a new era of transparency and accountability, why did he decline to answer questions about the videos (which had been provided to reporters by former employees) or the new allegations? And why was his first impulse after the article was published to label it “a hit job”? A subsequent statement from the team, calling the allegations “deeply distressing,” was a clear attempt at damage control. The question the NFL and the other team owners need to ask is how long do they want to have to clean up for Mr. Snyder?