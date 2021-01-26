  • January 26, 2021

NATIONAL VIEW: Attacks on Rep. Lauren Boebert must stop - Odessa American

NATIONAL VIEW: Attacks on Rep. Lauren Boebert must stop

THE POINT: Sexist, elitist personal attacks on social media are disgusting.

Posted: Tuesday, January 26, 2021

The Las Vegas Journal-Review

The fact that U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is getting a taste of her own medicine – unsubstantiated claims spreading like wildfire on social media – does not make it right.

Nor can we sit idly by without condemning the blatantly sexist and elitist attacks being lobbed at one of Colorado’s elected officials. It’s disgusting to circulate sexualized photos of Boebert under the guise of political scrutiny. It’s unprofessional to call her a “bimbo” or use other terms reserved only for women with power. And referencing her education in a demeaning manner will only alienate the millions of Americans who also have not gone to college or graduated from high school.

There is no evidence that Boebert led tours for would-be insurgents of the U.S. Capitol or that her mother was among those attacking the building on Jan. 6. U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen’s current media tour claiming he saw her leading large groups of people through the Capitol in the days before the attack are intentionally misleading. His footnote, “now, whether they were people that were involved in the insurrection or not, I do not know,” should be the lead for anyone reporting on this controversy.

It’s just like how Boebert used terms like “stop the steal” and “voter fraud,” but when forced to articulate in an interview her election concerns, she delved into the weeds of changes in law in certain states that made it easier for people to vote. No one would have sieged the Capitol and killed a police officer over mundane, perennial debates surrounding election law and policy.

Make no mistake, The Denver Post editorial board, has concerns about Boebert’s behavior. We’ve called for an investigation into her role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, based on her words of support for those who rallied that day before and during the attempted insurrection. Some of her tweets do need an explanation, and we think she should be held accountable for the misleading way she talked about the election.

Boebert deserves to be judged on the merit of her ideas, on her actions and on her words, which are damning enough, without her critics fabricating tours or circulating grainy photos of protesters next to photos of her mother. That’s as bad as the Antifa-led-the-insurrection conspiracies.

Boebert’s past, while reported by The Post extensively as part of the scrutiny news reporters shine on every candidate for public office, should not be used as a trope or to fuel derision. Colorado voters knew Boebert had a criminal record and that she obtained a GED when they cast their ballot for her. It’s not as though any of this is a surprise to those who entrusted her to public office, against our express advice in an editorial endorsing Boebert’s November opponent.

If Americans are going to move forward, we have to commit to a higher standard of truth and respect than that presented by Trump.

So far, there’s not much we agree with Boebert on, but she is right that there is no evidence she gave tours to insurrectionists to assist them with the Capitol attack, and the personal attacks she faces on social media are disgusting.

Posted in on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

