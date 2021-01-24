  • January 24, 2021

LANDGRAF: Working hard for West Texas - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

LANDGRAF: Working hard for West Texas

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, January 24, 2021 3:30 am

LANDGRAF: Working hard for West Texas State Rep. Brooks Landgraf Odessa American

As a kid growing up here in the Permian Basin, the spark of patriotism was ignited in me from an early age. I saw what hard work could do for a family, what it could provide, and not just in terms of food and clothing, but in terms of identity and self worth. Working hard is a way of life out here in West Texas.

Witnessing the work going on in the oilfield certainly kickstarted my love of country, but something else was happening in the 1980’s that helped launch my feelings of patriotism into orbit, never to come down. Ronald Reagan was sworn in as President of the United States two months before I was born in Odessa.

As we witnessed another presidential inauguration this week, I can’t help but think about Reagan’s inauguration and his legacy. Walking past the TV set as a boy, I remember hearing bits and pieces of Reagan’s speeches.

“In our tent will be found those who believe that government was created by We, the People,” Reagan said in one address, “that government exists for the convenience of the people and we can give to government no power we do not possess as individuals.” My worldview and political philosophy were formed from an early age, thanks in large part, to President Reagan. The Permian Basin provided the clay, and President Reagan served as the sculptor, his words forever influencing my thinking about good, limited governance.

During my time serving as your state representative, my convictions have only grown stronger. If you take President Reagan’s philosophy and throw a little sweet Texas crude on top, you’ll find our brand of politics, certified West Texas conservative. Like Reagan, we believe that Texans do not need to earn the support of their government, we believe that the government should stay out of our way so we can be free to make a living. Like Reagan, when given the opportunity to choose between more freedom or more security, we choose freedom every time.

Now, that doesn’t mean we all agree on everything. In fact, there are a great many things about which we disagree strongly. Even still, we are solutions oriented. We are problem solvers. We are doers. We don’t let petty disagreements stop us from getting the work done so that people can prosper.

That is what you elected me to do after all, to do the work for the people of West Texas. I have been spoiled with excellent examples of what a good work ethic looks like for my entire life thanks to where I grew up. Now that the Texas legislature is back in session, I have the opportunity to bring our brand, our West Texas keep-government-out-of-my-way conservative brand, down to the Texas Capitol building. I aim to make you proud with the work we do, and pledge to continue along the path of conservatism forged by President Reagan in our quest to shrink the size of government and expand the rights and freedoms of all Texans.

God bless Texas!

Posted in on Sunday, January 24, 2021 3:30 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
55°
Humidity: 93%
Winds: SSE at 10mph
Feels Like: 52°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 70°/Low 39°
A few morning showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 59°/Low 35°
Sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 57°/Low 33°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 54°/Low 31°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]