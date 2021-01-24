LANDGRAF: Working hard for West Texas

As a kid growing up here in the Permian Basin, the spark of patriotism was ignited in me from an early age. I saw what hard work could do for a family, what it could provide, and not just in terms of food and clothing, but in terms of identity and self worth. Working hard is a way of life out here in West Texas.

Witnessing the work going on in the oilfield certainly kickstarted my love of country, but something else was happening in the 1980’s that helped launch my feelings of patriotism into orbit, never to come down. Ronald Reagan was sworn in as President of the United States two months before I was born in Odessa.

As we witnessed another presidential inauguration this week, I can’t help but think about Reagan’s inauguration and his legacy. Walking past the TV set as a boy, I remember hearing bits and pieces of Reagan’s speeches.

“In our tent will be found those who believe that government was created by We, the People,” Reagan said in one address, “that government exists for the convenience of the people and we can give to government no power we do not possess as individuals.” My worldview and political philosophy were formed from an early age, thanks in large part, to President Reagan. The Permian Basin provided the clay, and President Reagan served as the sculptor, his words forever influencing my thinking about good, limited governance.

During my time serving as your state representative, my convictions have only grown stronger. If you take President Reagan’s philosophy and throw a little sweet Texas crude on top, you’ll find our brand of politics, certified West Texas conservative. Like Reagan, we believe that Texans do not need to earn the support of their government, we believe that the government should stay out of our way so we can be free to make a living. Like Reagan, when given the opportunity to choose between more freedom or more security, we choose freedom every time.

Now, that doesn’t mean we all agree on everything. In fact, there are a great many things about which we disagree strongly. Even still, we are solutions oriented. We are problem solvers. We are doers. We don’t let petty disagreements stop us from getting the work done so that people can prosper.

That is what you elected me to do after all, to do the work for the people of West Texas. I have been spoiled with excellent examples of what a good work ethic looks like for my entire life thanks to where I grew up. Now that the Texas legislature is back in session, I have the opportunity to bring our brand, our West Texas keep-government-out-of-my-way conservative brand, down to the Texas Capitol building. I aim to make you proud with the work we do, and pledge to continue along the path of conservatism forged by President Reagan in our quest to shrink the size of government and expand the rights and freedoms of all Texans.

God bless Texas!