LANDGRAF:To Vote or Not to Vote?

After our founding fathers successfully threw off the shackles of tyrannical British rule, it took a few years of trial and error before they invented the process for selecting and removing those who hold the public highest offices in our country. What they came up with turned out to be genius. The Declaration of Independence changed the course of human history in 1776. But the ratification of the United States Constitution in 1788 and the Bill of Rights in 1791 turned ideas penned with a quill and ink into institutions of stone and granite. Freedom went from being an idea, to a place.

We have held a presidential election here in the Land of the Free every four years since President George Washington was elected to his second term in 1792. We turned peaceful transitions of power into a regular occurrence, sparking revolutions across the globe as monarchies were overthrown and replaced with constitutional forms of government.

Now it is time to once again exercise one of our most sacred rights as Americans: the right to vote. Thanks to the Constitution, the power to rule rests in the hands of the people. A certain level of responsibility comes with that power, and that is the responsibility to vote.

Elections are how we hold our leaders accountable. And nothing — not world wars, depressions, droughts, or global pandemics — has ever been able to stop Americans from being able to go to the ballot box in a presidential election year. This year, despite its challenges, should be no different.

If you need help finding your polling location, visit: www.votetexas.gov. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. You can also vote early at any polling location in the county where you are registered to vote from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at most locations until Friday, Oct. 30. The executive order requiring face coverings does not apply to polling locations.

As Benjamin Franklin exited Independence Hall in Philadelphia at the conclusion of the 1787 Constitutional Convention, someone shouted, “Doctor, what have we got? A republic or a monarchy?” Franklin’s response was legendary: “A republic, if you can keep it.” Let’s all be sure to vote so we can keep our republic and ensure our children’s children have a chance to grow up in a land of freedom and opportunity.

God bless Texas,

State Representative Brooks Landgraf