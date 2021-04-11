LANDGRAF: The highs and the lows in the Texas Capitol

This past week was one full of both highs and lows for the people of Texas.

One of the biggest lows was the completely avoidable let down of the young students of Texas. On Tuesday, April 6th, there was an absolute failure of the administration of the English I STAAR EOC and the 4th grade Writing STAAR, which are standardized tests proctored in Texas. Not only did the testing portal itself crash, but once it did, the way the situation was handled after was appalling. There was confusion and no action plan. Some students were told to just go home, other students were told to drive to another testing center in the hope that they might get to complete their test there. But overall, there was no clear guidance in the midst of this chaotic situation.

This put undue stress on students, parents, and educators alike. Already, the administration of this test was an unnecessary burden on students and teachers after a year of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this school year, I advocated for the canceling of the STAAR test for the 2020-2021 school year, exactly because we did not need to overload our students and teachers any further, and this fiasco just highlights how necessary the cancellation of this test this year was.

In addition to asking to have the test postponed for just this year, I have and will continue to advocate for the complete repeal of the entire STAAR test. This is why I am proudly joint authoring House Bill 764 during this current legislative session. If passed, HB 764 will eliminate all STAAR tests that are not federally required in elementary and middle schools, and remove all end-of-course exams for high school students and replace them with post-secondary education entrance exams instead. I believe that there are better ways to approach the evaluation of the success of our students without forcing teachers to teach to the test, and without crushing a student’s love for learning by having them focus solely on passing a standardized test.

However, with the lows come the highs, and I am proud to say we had a big win for all Texans in the Texas House of Representatives this past week. House Bill 103, which I filed after the tragic mass shooting that occurred in Odessa and Midland in August of 2019, passed unanimously out of the Texas House and is now headed to the Senate as the next step in the process to get this bill signed into law.

House Bill 103, also known as the Leilah Hernandez Act, creates a statewide active shooter alert system, to help prevent other tragic deaths that occur due to people being unaware of an active shooting occurring in their area. It’s designed to operate as a notification sent to the public similar to an AMBER Alert. This bill will help to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all Texans. You have my promise that I will do everything in my power to get this done, in memory of Leilah and the other victims, so no other families may have to suffer the loss of their loved ones due to lack of awareness of an active shooting in their area.

This active shooter alert will save lives and help prevent mass violence without infringing on the constitutional rights of law-abiding Texans.

I’ll continue to keep you posted with developments from your Texas Capitol as this legislative session continues.

God bless Texas!