  • April 11, 2021

LANDGRAF: The highs and the lows in the Texas Capitol - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

LANDGRAF: The highs and the lows in the Texas Capitol

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, April 11, 2021 3:30 am

LANDGRAF: The highs and the lows in the Texas Capitol State Rep. Brooks Landgraf Odessa American

This past week was one full of both highs and lows for the people of Texas.

One of the biggest lows was the completely avoidable let down of the young students of Texas. On Tuesday, April 6th, there was an absolute failure of the administration of the English I STAAR EOC and the 4th grade Writing STAAR, which are standardized tests proctored in Texas. Not only did the testing portal itself crash, but once it did, the way the situation was handled after was appalling. There was confusion and no action plan. Some students were told to just go home, other students were told to drive to another testing center in the hope that they might get to complete their test there. But overall, there was no clear guidance in the midst of this chaotic situation.

This put undue stress on students, parents, and educators alike. Already, the administration of this test was an unnecessary burden on students and teachers after a year of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this school year, I advocated for the canceling of the STAAR test for the 2020-2021 school year, exactly because we did not need to overload our students and teachers any further, and this fiasco just highlights how necessary the cancellation of this test this year was.

In addition to asking to have the test postponed for just this year, I have and will continue to advocate for the complete repeal of the entire STAAR test. This is why I am proudly joint authoring House Bill 764 during this current legislative session. If passed, HB 764 will eliminate all STAAR tests that are not federally required in elementary and middle schools, and remove all end-of-course exams for high school students and replace them with post-secondary education entrance exams instead. I believe that there are better ways to approach the evaluation of the success of our students without forcing teachers to teach to the test, and without crushing a student’s love for learning by having them focus solely on passing a standardized test.

However, with the lows come the highs, and I am proud to say we had a big win for all Texans in the Texas House of Representatives this past week. House Bill 103, which I filed after the tragic mass shooting that occurred in Odessa and Midland in August of 2019, passed unanimously out of the Texas House and is now headed to the Senate as the next step in the process to get this bill signed into law.

House Bill 103, also known as the Leilah Hernandez Act, creates a statewide active shooter alert system, to help prevent other tragic deaths that occur due to people being unaware of an active shooting occurring in their area. It’s designed to operate as a notification sent to the public similar to an AMBER Alert. This bill will help to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all Texans. You have my promise that I will do everything in my power to get this done, in memory of Leilah and the other victims, so no other families may have to suffer the loss of their loved ones due to lack of awareness of an active shooting in their area.

This active shooter alert will save lives and help prevent mass violence without infringing on the constitutional rights of law-abiding Texans.

I’ll continue to keep you posted with developments from your Texas Capitol as this legislative session continues.

God bless Texas!

Posted in on Sunday, April 11, 2021 3:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
58°
Humidity: 25%
Winds: S at 12mph
Feels Like: 55°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 91°/Low 54°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 80°/Low 49°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 60°/Low 51°
A few morning showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 64°/Low 50°
Morning showers. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]