LANDGRAF: Thank you, Texas veterans!

Who do we have to thank for our freedom? While we all agree that all men are created equal, endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, we also know that life and liberty are things that must be fought for and defended.

Our Founding Fathers had some brilliant ideas, but the Declaration of Independence wouldn’t be worth the paper it was written on if Americans weren’t also willing to go to war to fight for their freedom. Five thousand Americans died in the Revolutionary War, the war that won us the freedoms we so vigorously defend to this day.

Those who returned from the war, those who survived, returned home to their families to form the foundation of a new sovereign nation. They were our first veterans, the original American heroes.

For the last 100 years, Americans have celebrated the bravery and sacrifice of our veterans on November 11. World War I, the “War to End All Wars” came to an end in November, 1918 when an armistice, or temporary ceasefire, between the allies and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.

Unfortunately, American soldiers have been called upon to defend our freedoms and way of life many times over the last century. And while there are now no surviving veterans of the first world war, there are around five million living veterans in the United States today, almost 70,000 of whom served in World War II. I hope you will join me this week in honoring all U.S. veterans, thanking those who are still among us, and reflecting on those who are not.

If you know or are a veteran in need or have questions about opportunities for veterans in Texas, contact the Texas Veterans Commission at (512) 463-6564 or visit their website at: https://www.tvc.texas.gov. Sadly, many of our veterans and their families are impacted by Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and, tragically, sometimes suicide. That is why I filed House Concurrent Resolution 148 in 2019, which was signed by the governor and designates June as Veteran Suicide and PTSD Awareness Month in Texas. The Texas Veterans Commission offers a crisis line for this reason as well: 1-800-273-8255.

Most of our families have at least one veteran, and there are many ways—both large and small—to honor their service to this grateful nation.

Thank you, Texas veterans!

God bless Texas!