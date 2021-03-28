LANDGRAF: Taking care of business for the Basin

  • March 28, 2021

As you all know, the past legislative session in 2019 was a good one for the Basin, with big wins in education and transportation, but I have been working tirelessly to make this session even better. So far this session at the Texas Capitol, I have authored bills that I believe really uphold our values and will help to make the Permian Basin and Texas the best place to live, work, and raise a family. I would like to take a little time now to give you an update about some of these important legislative policies that I’m working to get through the process.

One bill that I am particularly proud of that I authored would create an active shooter alert system for Texas. This would help to prevent other senseless tragedies, like what occurred in Odessa in 2019, by ensuring that the people in an area where an active shooting is taking place are made aware of what is going on around them so they can find shelter or decide what to do that would best protect themselves and their families. I am pleased to say that this bill has been successfully voted out of committee, and should be voted on soon by the entire House of Representatives.

Other bills that I’m supporting and fighting for would expand and provide needed broadband and telemedicine services to West Texas. The better connected we are, and the more healthcare services we can provide to the people out here, the more people can be served and the better off we will be.

As well, I am unashamedly pro-life, and I’m dedicated to protecting unborn life in Texas by wholeheartedly supporting a bill that would prevent abortions after a heartbeat is detected. You have my promise that I will work hard to protect the most vulnerable Texans.

Another bill would prohibit organ transplant discrimination because of certain disabilities, and another would protect the integrity of our elections by increasing criminal penalties and creating criminal offenses for voter fraud.

I am continuing to support legislation that would repeal the STAAR test and find better ways to evaluate the knowledge and success of our students here in Texas. The STAAR test puts unnecessary stress on students and teachers alike, and is not doing any favors to the quality of education that students receive when they are only taught to pass the test.

Additionally, I am proudly supporting legislation that would further protect our Second Amendment rights here in Texas, and would prevent further federal regulation of oil and gas operations, allowing us to do what we do best out here in the Basin without government overreach.

Finally I am working to address the lack of sufficient public input and transparency over decisions made by state agencies during times of disaster by now stating that agency emergency rules can only be effective for 30 days, and cannot be renewed unless approved by a majority vote of a joint hearing of the standing committees of each house of the legislature.

I will continue to fight on your behalf to make sure that the people of West Texas get the best legislation that they deserve.

God Bless Texas!

