LANDGRAF: Protecting Your ‘Castle’

A Democratic state representative from the Dallas area recently filed a bill — House Bill 196 — that would significantly reduce the rights of Texans to defend themselves, their families and their property from intruders.

As your state representative, I oppose this bill and its blatant attempt to take away our rights. I’ll fight it at every stage of the legislative process, and I look forward to defeating it in decisive fashion.

News of HB 196 has received quite a bit of attention this week, so I want to make sure my fellow West Texans know what it is and where I stand on it.

Specifically, HB 196 proposes to amend a section of the Texas Penal Code known as the “Castle Doctrine.” This doctrine, which is firmly established law in Texas, allows the use of deadly force in defense of a person or property against an intruder. In other words, Texans have the right to protect their own “castle.”

If HB 196 were to become law, the Castle Doctrine would effectively vanish. Instead, if someone breaks into your home, the use of deadly force would be justified only if you can prove that you were unable to safely retreat before using deadly force. Not only that, but the intruder must also obviously be in the imminent commission of kidnapping, murder, or assault for deadly force to be justified according to the bill.

This legislation obviously creates an impossible situation for Texans. If someone breaks into your home in the middle of the night, HB 196 expects you to run away from your home or wait until an intruder is committing an actual act of violence against you or a loved one before you would be justified defending your home and family with the use of deadly force.

Thankfully, this idea is such a bad one that I don’t expect it to have support from more than a handful of liberal state representatives. Nevertheless, you can bet your bottom dollar that I will fight tooth and nail to ensure this bill never sees the light of day or gets anywhere close to becoming law.

A reminder to the bill author: the Castle Doctrine not only protects the rights of law-abiding Texans, it deters criminals from burglarizing homes and businesses.

A reminder to criminals: because of the Castle Doctrine, you should think twice about breaking into a place you’re not supposed to be. A well-armed Texan could be there with the law on her side.

HB 196 takes government overreach to a new level and has no place in Texas or American politics.

During the upcoming 2021 legislative session, I will fight to make the government’s footprint smaller, rather than allow the tentacles of bureaucracy to reach further into our daily lives. The chaos of 2020 has presented us with an opportunity to take back ground that has been lost, to reduce the size of government and shift power back to the people.