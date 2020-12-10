  • December 10, 2020

LANDGRAF: Protecting Your ‘Castle’ - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

LANDGRAF: Protecting Your ‘Castle’

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, December 10, 2020 11:30 am

LANDGRAF: Protecting Your ‘Castle’ State Rep. Brooks Landgraf Odessa American

A Democratic state representative from the Dallas area recently filed a bill — House Bill 196 — that would significantly reduce the rights of Texans to defend themselves, their families and their property from intruders.

As your state representative, I oppose this bill and its blatant attempt to take away our rights. I’ll fight it at every stage of the legislative process, and I look forward to defeating it in decisive fashion.

News of HB 196 has received quite a bit of attention this week, so I want to make sure my fellow West Texans know what it is and where I stand on it.

Specifically, HB 196 proposes to amend a section of the Texas Penal Code known as the “Castle Doctrine.” This doctrine, which is firmly established law in Texas, allows the use of deadly force in defense of a person or property against an intruder. In other words, Texans have the right to protect their own “castle.”

If HB 196 were to become law, the Castle Doctrine would effectively vanish. Instead, if someone breaks into your home, the use of deadly force would be justified only if you can prove that you were unable to safely retreat before using deadly force. Not only that, but the intruder must also obviously be in the imminent commission of kidnapping, murder, or assault for deadly force to be justified according to the bill.

This legislation obviously creates an impossible situation for Texans. If someone breaks into your home in the middle of the night, HB 196 expects you to run away from your home or wait until an intruder is committing an actual act of violence against you or a loved one before you would be justified defending your home and family with the use of deadly force.

Thankfully, this idea is such a bad one that I don’t expect it to have support from more than a handful of liberal state representatives. Nevertheless, you can bet your bottom dollar that I will fight tooth and nail to ensure this bill never sees the light of day or gets anywhere close to becoming law.

A reminder to the bill author: the Castle Doctrine not only protects the rights of law-abiding Texans, it deters criminals from burglarizing homes and businesses.

A reminder to criminals: because of the Castle Doctrine, you should think twice about breaking into a place you’re not supposed to be. A well-armed Texan could be there with the law on her side.

HB 196 takes government overreach to a new level and has no place in Texas or American politics.

During the upcoming 2021 legislative session, I will fight to make the government’s footprint smaller, rather than allow the tentacles of bureaucracy to reach further into our daily lives. The chaos of 2020 has presented us with an opportunity to take back ground that has been lost, to reduce the size of government and shift power back to the people.

Posted in on Thursday, December 10, 2020 11:30 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
74°
Humidity: 18%
Winds: S at 14mph
Feels Like: 74°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 79°/Low 47°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

friday

weather
High 67°/Low 35°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

saturday

weather
High 61°/Low 43°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]