LANDGRAF: Preventing power outages

Last month, as we all know, Texas experienced an unprecedented winter storm that resulted in statewide power outages. This absolute failure of our electrical grid forced Texans to unnecessarily suffer in the cold for days on end, and should never have been allowed to happen. Texans deserve better than what we got.

Before the storm cleared, I became determined to hold responsible parties accountable, and take all necessary action to make sure this never happens again. Here’s an update on the progress so far.

I am pleased to report that there has been a major overhaul of the leadership of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the independent nonprofit corporation that manages the electricity grid that covers 90% of Texas, and Public Utility Commission (PUC), the state government arm that oversees ERCOT.

Those responsible for the disastrous events are being held accountable and facing the consequences of their actions, or rather lack thereof. So far, all five of ERCOT’s non-Texan board members have resigned, and the remaining ERCOT board members made the decision to fire ERCOT’s CEO Bill Magness. Additionally, two of the three commissioners of the PUC have resigned.

At the Texas Capitol, we have filed several bills to address this mess.

House Bill 10 would require all ERCOT board members to reside in Texas and create an additional board position to represent consumer interests.

House Bill 11 would require electric transmission and generation facilities to be weatherized, and for utilities to reconnect service as soon as possible and prevent slow reconnections for low-income, rural and small communities.

House Bill 12 would create an alert system to alert Texans of impending disasters and extreme weather and provide information on power outages to affected consumers.

House Bill 13 would establish a council of representatives from ERCOT, the PUC, Railroad Commission and Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) to coordinate and identify challenges with fuel supplies, repairs, energy operations, and service interruptions during times of disaster.

House Bill 14 would require gas pipeline operators to implement measures ensuring service quality and reliability during extreme weather.

House Bill 16 would ban variable rate plans that resulted in exorbitant bills for residential consumers.

Finally, House Bill 17 would ensure residential and commercial consumers have a choice in their source of energy.

I am proud of the efforts that have been made by the Texas House of Representatives to ensure that something like this never happens again. Through a joint hearing of the committees on State Affairs and Energy Resources, the tough questions have been asked to get to the bottom of exactly what went wrong, and I believe we are now closer to finding solutions to prevent these infrastructure failures from occurring again.

I will continue to keep you posted on our progress so that you know what’s being done to fight on your behalf.

God Bless Texas!