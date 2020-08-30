LANDGRAF: Odessa 8/31: Desert Resilience

Odessa and its people are so much like the many different cactus species that dot our surrounding West Texas landscape. A cactus is a strong and resilient plant, able to survive the earth’s most extreme climates on little water in nutrient-poor soil. Despite their formidable outward appearance, inside every cactus is life-sustaining nourishment in an unexpected place.

Like the cactus, we Odessans have our defenses up; we are always ready for a fight. We’re also tough as nails, able to scratch out an existence on a barren rock. At the same time, our hearts overflow with love for our families and pride in our work. And don’t forget how the work we do out here nourishes our state and nation unlike anywhere else. Like the cactus, we’re able to not only survive, but thrive, in the harshest conditions.

Nothing has been harsher than what we went through one year ago, when our community was beset by a force of evil. A mobile rampage indiscriminately killed innocent lives and left countless families grieving and forever torn.

But in the face of such daunting darkness, the people of the Permian Basin emerged as a bright light for all the world to see.

Brave first responders, surrounded by a fury of chaos, risked their own lives to save others by getting the wounded to safety and neutralizing the shooter before even more untold damage could be done. God bless the men and women of the Midland and Odessa police and fire departments, the dispatcher and deputies with the Midland County and Ector County sheriffs’ offices, state troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety and all others who stepped up when duty required.

Trauma teams at Medical Center Hospital, Odessa Regional Medical Center and Midland Memorial Hospital treated dozens of wounded patients with a calm efficiency that saved lives and allowed some families to be reunited even before the sun set on that last night in August.

The names of those lost will forever be etched in our hearts, and will always be part of the fabric of our community: Edwin Peregrino, Joseph Griffith, Kameron Brown, Leilah Hernandez, Mary Granados, Raul Garcia, and Rodolfo Arco. I’ve had the opportunity to get to know many of their family members, and I know their hearts still ache. Please join me in praying for these families as they continue to grieve.

Kind people from all across this community gave anything and everything they had—even their own blood—to help strangers, and did so without batting an eye.

All of these actions happened without anyone thinking twice. Nobody had to. It’s ingrained in the people of West Texas to be gritty and strong for a cause that is greater than ourselves.

I was born and raised here in Odessa, and I’m honored to serve its people in the Texas House of Representatives. I’ve always been proud of Odessa, but I’ve never loved this city more than I do now, a year after our darkest day and all of the trials and tribulations that have followed since.

But make no mistake, there is also work to be done.

As a member of the House Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety, which was formed in September last year in the aftermath of the El Paso and Midland-Odessa shootings, I participated in hearings in Odessa, El Paso, and Dallas before COVID-19 made things difficult for committees to meet. During those hearings, we received testimony from mass shooting survivors, elected officials, public safety experts, and other concerned Texans on what should and should not be done to prevent mass violence in our state.

Scripture teaches us that there is a time to mourn, and those who mourn are blessed and will be comforted. We will never stop mourning those we lost or listening to ideas about how to make our communities safer. There are many unknowns heading into the 87th Legislative Session in January, 2021. But one thing you can count on is my commitment to supporting efforts to improve public safety that do not infringe upon our constitutional rights.

While cuts must be made to the state budget during this time of economic uncertainty, any cuts to law enforcement or mental health service programs are non-starters for me. Instead, I will fight to expand access to mental health services in rural areas and strategically increase the presence of DPS troopers.

There are obviously widely differing opinions in our state and our nation regarding how to confront the scourge of mass violence. Transparently, I believe in the constitutional right of law-abiding citizens to own and possess firearms. Regardless of your position on the issue, if you’re my constituent, I will listen to your ideas and suggestions, and I hope that we can have respectful and productive conversations about them.

Lastly, I know these tragedies can often leave us feeling powerless, and I can certainly understand why. But in my view, I believe they are reminders of how powerful and resilient we actually are. Heaven knows 2019 and 2020 have presented us with so many challenges.

But it’s a reminder that no matter how others act in the world around us, we have the power to choose what is in our own heart. We have the power to choose kindness over hatred. We have the power to help instead of hurt.

Like the humble cactus, we will survive and strive to be a blessing to others because of what’s on the inside. We’re perfectly content in the West Texas sunshine. And just like that West Texas sun, Odessa will continue to rise.

God bless Texas!