LANDGRAF: Let’s tear down some walls

Those who fought in and survived World War II returned home determined to make sure there would never be a third world war.

Despite our shared victory over the Axis powers, it quickly became clear that the United States and the Soviet Union held vastly different views on the value of human life and liberty. Germany was caught in the crosshairs and split down the middle by a wall, with East Germany under the control of the Soviets.

As we all know, the Berlin Wall came down, figuratively and literally, shortly after President Ronald Reagan issued the famous line, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” Afterward, the Reichstag building, which was nearly destroyed during WWII, was reconstructed to serve as the German equivalent of the U.S. Capitol building, with one major difference: a glass dome.

The glass dome allows any visitor to see directly into the building while parliamentary debates are taking place. The architect chose the design because the German people wanted an open, transparent government after seeing what happens when leaders make decisions behind closed doors. The glass dome not only represents transparency, it offers real transparency to German citizens interested in what is taking place in their government.

During my time as a Texas state representative, I’ve learned that the best public policy only comes about when all voices are heard. Transparency and accountability are the absolute bedrock foundations of our constitutional republic. But more transparency is needed at just about every level of government here in Texas. There are walls that must be torn down.

That is why I have filed House Bill 664 and House Bill 665 ahead of the 2021 legislative session. HB 664 requires any ballot measure for approval of the issuance of bonds or other public debt to be submitted to voters and taxpayers only during a November election, removing the option to vote on debt during often overlooked and lower turnout elections. HB 665, on the other hand, requires state agencies to obtain legislative approval to renew emergency rules adopted during a state of disaster.

I’m excited to work hard to pass HB 664 and HB 665 to increase governmental transparency in Texas, but that is just the start. There are several more transparency bills I am preparing to file this session. The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us all that ensuring the public has a means by which to hold their elected officials accountable during times of crisis is of the utmost importance.

I’m committed to tearing down walls this session so that Texans know exactly how decisions are made and government can operate in the light.

God bless Texas!