  • October 11, 2020

LANDGRAF: Let’s end domestic violence - Odessa American: Guest Columns

LANDGRAF: Let’s end domestic violence

Posted: Sunday, October 11, 2020 3:15 am

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This provides our country with a chance to mourn for those who have lost their lives due to domestic violence, support survivors and push resources to anyone who needs them.

We don’t take kindly to domestic violence here in Texas. Thankfully, there’s a new resource in the fight against domestic violence in the Lone Star State, called the Texas Protective Order Registry. The Texas Protective Order Registry goes live statewide on October 15, and that development means big problems for repeat offenders of domestic violence.

I worked in the Texas Legislature to pass Monica’s Law to establish the Texas Protective Order Registry, which is an online, searchable and public database listing protective orders issued by Texas courts as a result of domestic violence after a due-process hearing.

The idea for Monica’s Law resulted from a tragedy that occurred in Odessa in 2015, when Monica Deming, a 32 year-old mother, was shot in her home by an abusive ex-boyfriend. Monica and her family were unaware that her killer had two other previous protective orders against him that he had easily been able to hide.

Domestic violence protective orders have historically been easy for abusers to conceal because the protective orders were only registered in the community where they were issued.

While working with Monica’s family to change Texas law, our aim was to make vital court records about domestic violence perpetrators more accessible so that abusers can’t hide their history of violence from new victims, law enforcement or Texas courts. The Texas Protective Order Registry accomplishes that goal, and could serve as a model for other states to follow in their quests to reduce domestic violence.

Monica’s Law sadly cannot take back the domestic violence tragedies that have claimed too many lives, but now, the memory of Monica and all other victims can live on in this Texas Protective Order Registry that will help prevent future senseless deaths from domestic violence.

The Texas protective order registry can be viewed at: www.txcourts.gov/judicial-data/protective-order-registry.

October is about remembering people like Monica, whose life was cut short by domestic violence. It is also about spreading awareness, understanding and hope. Incidents of domestic violence are on the rise in 2020. If you are a victim, don’t be silent. There are resources like those provided by the wonderful team at the Crisis Center of West Texas that can help you, and keep you safe. We are all in this together.

If you are among the many Texans who need help or just need someone to talk to, please reach out to the Crisis Center of West Texas at 432-333-2527 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

God bless Texas!

