LANDGRAF: Increasing broadband access

When COVID-19 began to spread earlier this year, the rate of people working from home skyrocketed and routine doctor’s appointments were all of a sudden done over a webcam. Now, as the quest for a vaccine continues, millions of students are learning from home.

Unfortunately, a significant number of Texans, including many of our neighbors here in West Texas, don’t have access to the Internet. This not only makes working from home impossible, it also limits their access to things like remote learning and telemedicine.

While socioeconomic factors can be a cause for a family home to not be connected to the worldwide web, where you live is perhaps even more important. Reports indicate that at least 800,000 Texans live in rural areas without adequate broadband infrastructure, but the lack of connectivity is a statewide concern.

Texas is one of only a handful of states that doesn’t have an established plan to guide the development of statewide broadband infrastructure. That’s why one of my recent pieces of correspondence to Gov. Greg Abbott was a letter requesting him to take immediate action to develop a statewide broadband plan. The Governor has already appointed a task force to tackle the issue (which includes Odessa’s own Kenny Scudder). The state has several billion dollars at its disposal under the federal CARES Act that would be very helpful in this effort.

But there is also plenty of work for the Texas Legislature to do when our session convenes in January. In fact, I’ve already had several conversations with quite a few of my fellow state representatives across the state about modernizing an outdated program to help increase broadband access.

The Texas Universal Service Fund (USF), a funding source for rural telecommunication infrastructure improvements, is headed for insolvency, prompting the need for a review of the program. The USF was created in the 1980s, but was not designed to provide broadband services. The fund is absolutely necessary to ensure rural Texans have access to phone lines, but it stands to reason that access to broadband Internet is just as important these days. In fact, I’d argue that it’s even more important. That’s one reason why I’ll support an effort to modernize the USF during the upcoming legislative session to better connect the people of Texas.

Other West Texans are also engaged in this effort. ECISD superintendent, Dr. Scott Muri, has shown great leadership on the issue of increasing broadband access throughout Ector County because he knows how important it is for our students. Monahans Chamber of Commerce executive director, Teresa Burnett, has been on a mission to bring broadband access to underserved parts of Ward County, and she recently raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to help do so.

Other regional organizations like the Permian Strategic Partnership, led by Tracee Bentley and Sec. Don Evans, and their energy-industry members are playing a part because they know how vital broadband access is to the West Texas economy. MOTRAN and private-sector Internet-service providers have also been collecting data about broadband access to paint an accurate picture of our situation. I’m grateful for this team effort.

I have little doubt that actions necessary to ensure the USF is sound will be taken in short order. And I am confident that there is now enough momentum to establish a statewide broadband infrastructure plan in statute. Importantly, I’m confident that we can do so without raising taxes. Rest assured I will continue fighting to expand broadband access for rural West Texas communities.

God bless Texas!