LANDGRAF: Holding the line in the oilpatch

“Cutting off the nose to spite the face.” This well known idiom perfectly describes the behavior of some big city politicians who are attempting to phase out oil and gas production in the name of the environment. There’s a slew of these folks in Washington, DC, and a few have even made it into the Texas Capitol building, but let me tell you, their war on energy is already lost.

Despite their cries about the need for the world to listen to science, these “Green New Deal” dealers hardly deal in facts or reality. They have nightmares about flares and fracking, a fear, like most fears, that is born out of ignorance. Their lack of understanding is then demonstrated by their opposition to pipelines, the best solution to reduce flaring, and manifested to a comedic level with their electric cars powered by coal-burning power plants. Their efforts are futile and misguided.

The desire for a healthy environment exists in every human being. Like any blessing bestowed upon us by God, we must be good stewards of our natural resources. You don’t need to be on one side of the aisle to want to drink clean water and breathe fresh air. These are things we all need.

We also need security, the primary purpose for the existence of any government. Our national security is at odds with the move away from domestic oil and gas production. For decades the United States has sought energy independence. When I was a boy growing up in Odessa, energy independence was a pipedream: we were always going to depend on the Middle East. But today, in the Permian Basin, the ability to achieve energy independence is a living, breathing reality.

For these reasons and many others, I am fighting to defend the Permian Basin from those who seek to destroy it. One way I’ll be working to protect the Permian Basin oilpatch is by filing a bill this session to prohibit Texas state agencies and officials from implementing any overreaching federal statute order, rule, or regulation regarding oil and gas production that does not already exist in the laws of this state. We know what we are doing when it comes to oil and gas production here in Texas, and those of us who live in the oilpatch do what we can to be good neighbors while we do the dirty work that makes Texas great.

No matter how the wind is blowing today, I have no doubt that our best days are still to come. We barely scratched the surface of what we are capable of over the last decade. I’m thankful a great number of Texas legislators are ready to join me in the fight to hold the line and protect the Permian Basin -- the goose that lays the golden egg for Texas. It is an honor to serve as your state representative. Rest assured I will never stop fighting for you.

God bless Texas!