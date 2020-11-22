LANDGRAF: Happy Thanksgiving!

As the leaves continue to change and sunsets come earlier, we approach the holiday season with many emotions as we think back on this year. It has not been an easy year, but if you are reading this somewhere in West Texas, you’ve got something to be thankful for.

We’ve said it throughout the year: tough times don’t last, but tough people do. Those of us who have lived our entire lives in the Permian Basin have seen a lifetime of booms and busts. While the rest of the state and nation continue to reel after a tumultuous year, unsure of how they will rebuild, West Texans like us know exactly what it takes to bounce back.

By remaining involved in our West Texas communities—both in-person and virtually—I’ve been able to get an impression on how folks are handling the unique challenges of 2020. The one thing every group of West Texans has in common is a readiness and willingness to fight to do whatever was necessary to meet the needs of our families and communities. It makes me proud to serve as your state representative, and I’m thankful for the opportunity.

Thank you to all of the community leaders, first responders, frontline workers and those who serve and have continued to work tirelessly throughout this year to keep us safe and healthy. Without all of you, my job would be impossible, so thank you. To the community members who have struggled through the year and still took time and effort to help others, thank you. To those who are currently fighting or recovering from COVID-19, don’t give up! You have myself and an entire community rooting for you.

As 2020 comes to an end, I look forward to ringing in the New Year with the start of the 87th Legislative Session fighting for Texas. We must take these hard lessons learned and unprecedented circumstances and use them to create new legislation to continue to make Texas the best place to live, work, and raise a family.

I am thankful for many things this year, especially my family: my wife Shelby and daughter Hollis Rose who continue to push and motivate me to be a better husband, father, and Texas State Representative. This season, I encourage you to cherish those you love and reflect on the many blessings we are given, and from my family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving.

God bless Texas!