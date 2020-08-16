  • August 16, 2020

LANDGRAF: Fighting for Education

LANDGRAF: Fighting for Education

Posted: Sunday, August 16, 2020 2:45 am

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf

On this day 222 years ago, a man named Mirabeau Lamar was born in Georgia. Though he wasn’t born in Texas, he got here as fast as he could, making his mark fighting valiantly at the Battle of San Jacinto, before eventually being elected as the second President of the Republic of Texas.

His ultimate legacy, however, is being the “Father of Texas Education.” President Lamar was often quoted as saying a “cultivated mind is the guardian genius of democracy,” and I couldn't agree more. He put his words into action, setting aside land for public schools and two universities: Texas A&M University (1876) and the University of Texas (1883).

As a product of West Texas public schools and A&M graduate, I’m grateful for Lamar’s grand vision for education in Texas. I’m also thankful to all of the teachers, coaches, professors, and administrators who helped me along the way, and for the experiences I had with my classmates, many of whom are still close friends.

It goes without saying, but we are living in historic and uncertain times when it comes to educating Texans today. Will your kindergartener start school on a campus, or in your home? Class of 2020 high school graduates, will you have the chance to gain the “freshman fifteen” living in a dorm or will it be on your parents’ couch? Will teachers have to teach to a test for the sake of testing, or will the state allow for creativity and flexibility when it’s needed most?

The questions are endless for parents, students, and teachers alike. This is the first year for my wife and me to have a child in school, and we certainly understand and are experiencing the struggles like so many other parents. We are also giving all the grace needed to those we’re entrusting to help educate our daughter.

But there is one thing that cannot be questioned: the state’s commitment to meeting the funding requirements of our public schools and universities.

During the 2019 Legislative Session, I was proud to support efforts to increase the state’s share of public education funding in order to provide property tax relief, reduce Robin Hood payments, and increase teacher pay. While much was accomplished in 2019, there is still a lot of meat left on that bone, and now is not the time to relent.

Pandemics and budget deficits are not an excuse to allow the next generation of Texans to fall behind their peers in other countries in their educational pursuits. The Founding Fathers of our nation and state faced greater odds than those we face today. Their legacy shows us the path to follow. Regardless of what the future holds, you can rest assured I will be fighting, fighting for West Texas, and fighting for Texas educators and students.

God bless Texas,

Rep. Brooks Landgraf

Posted in on Sunday, August 16, 2020 2:45 am.

