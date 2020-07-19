LANDGRAF: Bring on the Barrels (You can Help!)

At this time last year, the most common concern I heard from constituents had to do with the state of our roads and highways in the Permian Basin. Your voices were heard loud and clear, not only by me, but by top brass at the state capital too, as record level funding was secured for the Permian Basin after the 2019 legislative session. I’m proud of what we accomplished, and we’re beginning to see the fruits of that labor in the form of better highways in West Texas.

While I know a lot has changed since last summer, our transportation infrastructure is still in desperate need of attention. Traffic is nowhere close to what it was, but it is only a matter of time before the Permian Basin returns to being the most productive energy producing region on planet earth.

Thankfully, there is good news on that front. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) just released the draft of the 2021 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), TxDOT’s 10-year plan that guides the development of transportation projects across the state. The 2021 draft UTP sets aside nearly $2.5 billion for the Odessa TxDOT district (comprising Andrews, Crane, Ector, Loving, Martin, Midland, Pecos, Reeves, Terrell, Upton, Ward, and Winkler counties). This includes more than $850 million for new projects that were not in last year’s UTP, and sets a new high water mark for transportation funding in the Permian Basin.

However, this is only a draft, and must still be approved by the Texas Transportation Commission in August. Projects can be added to the UTP based on recommendations by TxDOT staff, TxDOT district engineers, or through public comment. The commissioners are allotted a certain amount of discretion to be able to provide funding for transportation projects based on their statewide significance. A large portion of the funds that are being earmarked for the Permian Basin for the next decade are a direct result of this discretion, reflecting Governor Abbott’s “Permian Promise.” We owe Gov. Abbott a debt of gratitude for his leadership on this crucial issue.

Some of the new projects included in the 2021 UTP include upgrading SL 338 in Odessa to freeway standards, widening SH 176 in Andrews, and widening SH 115 between Kermit and Monahans. There is also additional funding set aside for more improvements to I-20 over the next decade, including making I-20 three lanes in each direction.

If you want TxDOT to consider adding another project to the list, or you just want to voice your support for the current draft of the 2021 UTP, you can submit public comments between now and August 10, 2020 online using this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021UTP, or mail your comments to:

TxDOT

Attention: Unified Transportation Program

P.O. Box 149217

Austin, TX 78714-9217

I encourage you to show your support for these important highway projects in the Permian Basin!

There are a lot of barrels in our future, the orange kind and the kind filled with oil. The orange barrels on the side of the highway are a sign that our roads are getting safer and more efficient, and that we will be more prepared to receive the full economic benefit the next time the Permian Basin is producing 4 million barrels of oil a day.

God bless Texas!