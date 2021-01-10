LANDGRAF: 2021 Legislative Session preview

The first session of the Texas Legislature since 2019 will kick off on Tuesday. This will be a session for the history books. The challenges facing the Texas Legislature are not unprecedented, we’ve dealt with budget deficits and redistricting many times. The legislature has even met during a pandemic. As unique as this session will be, when it comes down to it, my objective will be the same as any other.

On January 12, the 150 members of the Texas House of Representatives will take a solemn oath to the people of Texas. I will proudly stand with my hand on my heart as the oath of office is administered: “I, Brooks Landgraf, do solemnly swear, that I will faithfully execute the duties of the office of member of the House of Representatives of the Eighty-Seventh Legislature of the State of Texas, and will to the best of my ability preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States and of this state, so help me God."

Before any vote is cast, we take an oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution, imploring for God’s help in order to do so. I take this oath seriously, and understand that my fundamental role as your state representative is to protect the constitutional rights of Texans. The gravity of this responsibility is not lost on me for a second.

The only constitutional requirement of the Texas Legislature is to pass a balanced state budget for the upcoming two years. Passing a balanced budget will be more challenging than in sessions past, as the legislature faces a budget crunch in 2021. This provides an opportunity to cut spending, starting with the state’s most wasteful and inefficient expenditures. Taxing Texans is certainly not the answer.

While some areas of the budget must be cut, other areas must be protected. I will fight to prioritize funding for education and transportation, especially in the Permian Basin. Our public schools are molding the next generation of Texans. And the state’s highway system are the arteries of the Texas economy. Investments in these areas benefit Texas families and businesses immediately and into the future.

In addition to the budget process, the legislature will also consider a number of bills and resolutions. I have already filed a handful of bills that will be considered in the next few months.

The first bill I filed is aimed at protecting Texans in the event of a mass shooting. House Bill 103, if passed, will create a statewide active shooter alert system. The need for such a system was made abundantly clear after the tragic events of August 31, 2019. I hope to honor the victims of that shooting and protect the lives and constitutional rights of all Texans through this legislation.

I’ve also filed legislation to curtail the ability of bureaucracies to operate in the shadows during times of disaster. House Bill 665 will increase transparency by requiring legislative oversight of any emergency rules adopted by state agencies during times of disaster. The hospital visitation rule that prevented so many Texans from being able to be with their loved ones during their last moments was not a law adopted by an elected body or even an executive order issued by the governor, it was a decision made behind closed doors by an unelected bureaucracy. If passed, HB 665 will ensure there is sufficient public oversight over state agencies during times of disaster in Texas so that this sort of thing never happens again.

In addition to these legislative priorities, I am committed to reducing the negative impact of “Robin Hood” on school districts in the oilpatch, repealing STAAR as a high-stakes standardized test, and fighting for the interests of West Texas in the redistricting process. I’m also actively exploring ways to strengthen the integrity of our elections in Texas so that we can serve as a model for the rest of the country.

It is an honor to serve as your state representative. Rest assured I will be working on your behalf this session to make Texas the best state in which to work, live and raise a family.

God bless Texas!