GUEST VIEW: The Permian Basin needs Trump, and he needs us too

This week, President Donald Trump visited the Permian Basin to get a firsthand look at our community’s incredible oil and natural gas production and witness its impact on global energy markets. Trump’s visit is not only historic, it signals the President’s deep appreciation and respect for what the National Security implications of the Permian Basin means to America. As the Republican nominee for Texas’ 11th Congressional District, I was honored to welcome President Trump to Texas and spend time discussing our oil and natural gas industry with him.

Since his first day in office, President Trump has demonstrated a strong commitment to cutting the job-killing regulations that have held production back and discouraged investment in our national energy future. A decade ago, the Permian Basin produced less than 1 million barrels per day. Today we produce nearly 5 million barrels per day, accounting for nearly 40 percent of all domestic oil production in the United States.

Through every new action or policy, the Trump Administration has fought to preserve the free-market principles that have allowed the United States to become the number one oil and natural gas producer in the world. In fact, if Texas were its own nation, we would represent the world’s fourth largest producer of oil and natural gas.

During our visit I personally thanked the President for his efforts and pledged to stand with him in the fight for energy security and independence.

By contrast, former Vice-President Joe Biden has struck an increasingly hostile tone towards America’s energy producers since securing his party’s nomination. Bending to the far-left voices of his own party, Biden has begun to incorporate increasingly extremist policy positions promoted by liberal allies like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

While President Trump has worked to repeal decades of burdensome government regulations and unleash the full power of American energy, a Biden presidency would mean a return to Obama-era bureaucracy at best, and an embrace of job-killing Green New Deal policies at worst. Even though the choice may seem obvious, this is an election that none of us can afford to take for granted.

Just two years ago, Texas saw record-setting voter turnout with more than 8 million ballots cast in a non-presidential election. In the end, a scant 214,921 votes (2.57%) was all that separated Texas from electing its first Democratic U.S. Senator in nearly 30 years. What ultimately saved Republicans in 2018 was high turnout in the conservative strongholds of rural Texas…strongholds like West Texas and the Permian Basin.

The conservative voters of Texas’ 11th Congressional District, which includes much of the Permian Basin, turned out in droves to deliver a 128,813-vote advantage for Senator Ted Cruz, ultimately accounting for 60% of his final statewide margin. Combined with other rural areas of the state, it proved to be just enough to carry Republicans to victory.

Nevertheless, the Democrats’ unexpectedly strong showing in 2018 has caught the attention of liberal special interest groups from across the nation. For months, Nancy Pelosi and her liberal allies have been quietly registering tens of thousands of new voters and directing unprecedented sums of money to Democratic operatives and candidates in Texas.

It would be difficult to overstate both how important this election will be for Texas, and how important Texas will be for this election. Saying that an election is “the most important in our lifetimes” has become a tired campaign slogan, worn and abused to the point of cliché. But when I tell folks that this election is the most important in our lifetimes, it’s because there’s so much at stake for Texas and the Permian Basin. If we’re not committed to victory, then we should be prepared for defeat.

If we care about protecting our community, our values, and our way of life, then we have to be willing to fight for them…nobody is going to do it for us. Start by talking with your friends and neighbors about what’s really at stake in the upcoming election. Help them understand the consequences of their vote and what it will mean for our way of life, the energy jobs our community depends on, and most importantly, what it will mean for our children’s future. If you can, join my campaign and volunteer to help spread Trump’s message of faith, freedom, and economic prosperity.

For the Permian Basin to succeed, we need President Trump to win re-election…and for him to win re-election, we must do everything in our power to deliver Texas for President Donald Trump.

August Pfluger is the GOP nominee for congress in District 11.